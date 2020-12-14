Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood First Look Gameplay is Promising

It’s a good time to be a fan of the World of Darkness universe. In addition to the upcoming Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodline 2, another RPG under the same umbrella is on the way. Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood is heading our way early next year, bringing with it rage-fueled action RPG combat.

Developer Cyanide Studio released a first look at the gameplay contained within their third-person title, which was announced three years ago. We are happy to report that the initial showing is a pleasant surprise, revealing a mix of stealth and violent encounters associated with the protagonist’s three forms: human, wolf, and Crinos.

Game director Julien Desourteaux expands on the proper utilization of these forms’ strengths and how Rage management is key in overcoming Pentex, a multi-national megacorporation allied with the Wyrm. An added layer of strategic depth shows itself through Crinos’ stances, each housing their own strengths and weaknesses, and how the Frenzy bar integrates into this system. All in all, the game appears to be shaping up to be a competent action title with varied gameplay segments.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood is set to launch on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on February 4, 2021.