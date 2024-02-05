What Platforms Will Foamstars Be On?

Image: Square Enix.

Foamstars looks like it will be an excellent addition to Square Enix’s library, and party-game fans are eager to get their hands on it. If you’re one of the many people who want to know if you can play this foam-themed 4v4 shooter, here are all the platforms Foamstars is available on.

Every Platform Foamstars is Available On

Foamstars is set to be released on the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4. Many onlookers have quickly noted Foamstar’s similarities to Splatoon, with both being cartoony titles that trade the gritty aesthetic that defines most multiplayer shooters for a colorful one geared toward younger audiences.

Many PlayStation owners (including myself) have complained about the console’s lack of non-Fortnite family-friendly shooters for years, and Square Enix is likely looking to fill that niche. Unfortunately, this means that gamers who don’t own a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 won’t be able to join the foamy-fun.

When is FoamStars Coming out?

Foamstars is set to launch on January 6th, 2023. The game will be available as a standalone retail title and part of Playstation Plus’s February Game Bundle. If you have a PlayStation Plus account, you can play the game for free if you claim it before the end of February. If you aren’t subscribed to PlayStation Plus, you must purchase the game for $29.99.

Like many other online multiplayer shooters, Foamstars is a live-service title, so you won’t be able to start throwing foam with your friends until the game’s servers go live in your local timezone. The chart below breaks down exactly when Foamstars will be released in every region it will be available in.

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) January 5th, 5:00 pm Central European Time (CEST) January 5th, 6:00 pm Pacific Time (PDT) January 6th, 9:00 AM Eastern Time (EST) January 6th, 12:00 AM Australia Eastern Time (AET) January 6th, 4:00 PM New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) January 6th, 5:00 PM Brasilia Time (BRT) January 6th, 2:00 PM

While you won’t be able to play Fomastars until the servers go live, you can still download the game and have it ready to start before then.

- This article was updated on February 5th, 2024