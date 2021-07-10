What’s Coming in the Genshin Impact 2.0 Update?

Genshin Impact 2.0 was officially revealed in a five-minute trailer earlier today. The trailer finally confirmed that players will be exploring the often spoken of, cherry blossom-laden area, Inazuma. The new locale isn’t all that was revealed as the move from version 1.6 to 2.0 will bring with it new enemies to battle against, new companions to add to your squad, and even some nice QOL and graphical updates. All of this is coming super soon on July 21st so it’s worth knowing exactly what you’re getting into.

Genshin Impact Heads “East” and Cross Region

The Genshin Impact 2.0 update for the most part is largely content focused around the more eastern-inspired Inazuma location. However, under the hood, the game is adding support for cross-platform play allowing for progress to be shared across PS4, PS5 and other platforms as well. Speaking of the PS5, those lucky enough to own one will be happy to know that with the launch of 2.0, haptic feedback will be overhauled further so you can really feel your characters kicking butt or gliding off of a mountain top. Perhaps more important for the game, shading and lighting have received some love so your characters will pop a lot more as you work your way through Inazuma.

In terms of the new companions at launch, there have already been named and given details. These are Kamisato Ayaka, Yoimiya, and Sayu with Kamisato being a familiar name to fans of the game. She’ll wield the element of ice and a sword and apparently, she’ll be the more dignified of the three. Yoimiya on the other hand is an expert in fireworks which adds to the eastern motif pretty dang well. Finally, Sayu is super short in stature but somehow manages to wield a huge sword.

These changes are definitely exciting fans of Genshin Impact and it’s great they won’t have to wait long to get their hands on more content in the game.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Mobile.