When does Revenant Hill Release?

Image: The Glory Society

Revenant Hill is the latest game from the developers of the beloved coming-of-age adventure indie game Night in the Woods. While the announcement trailer that debuted as part of Sony’s PlayStation Showcase 2023 was short, it was enough to excite the many gamers who have spent years eagerly waiting for the team formally known as Infinite Fall’s next project. Here’s everything you need to know about Revenant Hill’s release date.

Revenant Hill’s Release Date

Image: The Glory Society

Sadly, the official release date for Revenant Hill has not been announced yet. However, the presskit featured on the game’s official website has confirmed that the game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Steam. If the standard timeframe for indie game development is anything to go off of, Revenant Hill will likely be released sometime next year.

Who is making Revenant Hill?

Revenant Hill is developed by Bethany Hockenberry and Scott Benson, two of Night in the Woods’ head designers. After completing their work on Night in the Woods, Hockenberry and Benson became founding members of The Glory Society, a game development cooperative designed to serve as a worker-run alternative to the traditional hierarchal model that most game publishers adhere to.

Since they’re listed as the game’s primary developers, Hockenberry and Benson seem to be the brains behind Revenant Hill. That being said, a post on PlayStation.Blog written by The Glory Society’s Technical Designer Coby West has confirmed that many other Glory Society members are working on the game.

What is Revenant Hill About?

Image: The Glory Society

The story of Revenant Hill follows a stray cat named Twigs, who is forced to take up residence in a graveyard after the barn they lived in burns down. After an antagonistic owl begins demanding that Twigs pay him rent, the black cat sets out on a quest to get a job as the familiar of a young witch living in a nearby town. Along the way, he meets a colorful cast of characters, partakes in a few slice-of-life shenanigans, and joins a rebellion against oppressive forces that seek to keep Twigs and the people they come to know under their thumb.

