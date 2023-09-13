Where to Catch Grubbin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s new Teal Mask DLC allows players to catch Pokemon that weren’t in the base game, and some are trickier to find than others. One of the harder Pocket Monsters to track down is Grubbin, a Bug-type Pokémon that evolves into Vikavult, one of the mightiest Pokémon in the Alola region and one of the best Bug and Electric-type Pokémon out there. Here’s how to find Grubbin in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask.

Where to Find Grubbin Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask

Grubbin is one of the many Pokémon players can catch almost as soon as they arrive in the Kitakami region. Grubbin can be found scuttling about in Wistful Fields, a vast expanse of grassy hills and smooth hills just west of Mossui Town and Loyalty Plaza. Grubbin is one of the smallest Pokémon in the National Pokédex, so you’ll have to keep your eyes peeled while combing Wistful Fields, but it shouldn’t take too long to find one. If you’ve taken the time to buy Net Balls from the Delibird Presents stand in the main game, you can use them to catch Grubbin easily.

Related: Where to Catch Ekans and Arbok in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask

Grubbin’s evolved form, the battery-shaped Charjabug, can also be found in the wild, albeit in the deeper recesses of the Wistful Fields. If you don’t want to spend who knows how long trying to pick out a green Bug/Electric-type Pokémon in green grass, you can level a Grubbin you’ve caught up to level 20, at which point it will evolve into Charjabug. Once you’ve got Charjabug, All you need to do is give it a Thunderstone, and it will transform into Vikavolt.

Armed with a healthy mix of hard-hitting Bug and Electric-type moves and the Levitate ability, which grants it complete immunity to Ground-type attacks, Vikavolt is one of the best Pokémon of its types and a powerful ally for any Pokémon trainer. So, if your team lacks a good Bug and Electric-type Pokémon, get yourself a Grubbin and get ready to unleash the combined might of the storm and the insect world on any who would keep you from exploring the Kitakami region!

- This article was updated on September 13th, 2023