Where to Catch Ekans and Arbok in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask

Though Pokémon has neglected to include its entire cast in recent games, the DLC for Scarlet & Violet seeks to help in rectifying that fact. As part of the Teal Mask DLC, Ekans and Arbok — classic snake Pokémon from the franchise’s earliest days — have made their return. These creatures can be very attractive for those wishing to have easy access to a Poison-type ally. Luckily, neither one is exceptionally difficult to find in the expansion for Scarlet and Violet.

Ekans and Arbok Locations in The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Ekans can be found from the very moment you arrive in Kitakami. While its habitat is not as widespread as that of a Pokémon like Vulpix, it will still make an appearance in grassy and mountainous areas without much of a fuss. You can easily end up treading on one by accident if you don’t watch where you’re walking. As a pre-evolved Pokémon, it also won’t be very difficult to catch as long as you aren’t throwing Fairy-types or Grass-types at it.

Arbok, on the other hand, isn’t as simple of a catch. It can only be found at the southeastern-most part of the map, which won’t be easy to get to without help from Koraidon or Miraidon. It’s also an especially rare find, meaning your chances of actually getting one to spawn are slim. A much simpler method is to simply evolve an Ekans by bringing it up to level 22, cutting out any headache you might get from trying to get an Arbok to randomly appear.

After evolving, Arbok makes for a decent ally for anyone’s team. It’s perhaps the fastest pure Poison-type in the game, allowing it to keep up with speedy foes while dishing out fairly good physical damage. If you need something to help get you ahead of powerful Fairy-type or Grass-type Pokémon found throughout the Teal Mask DLC, Arbok is an excellent choice.

- This article was updated on September 12th, 2023