Where to Find Aunt May’s Grave in Spider-Man 2

Image: Insomniac Games

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 features an expanded open world with plenty of new activities to partake in, but some of the game’s best moments aren’t marked on the map. You can visit Aunt May’s grave when playing as Peter to pay your respects after her passing at the end of the first game. There’s not much to see outside of a brief cutscene, but there’s a trophy involved. To earn the “You Know What to Do” trophy and get one step closer to the platinum trophy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, you’ll need to visit Aunt May’s grave.

Spider-Man 2 Aunt May Grave Location

Aunt May’s grave is located in the northwest corner of the map. There’s a graveyard in Harlem where multiple Marvel faces are laid to rest, including Jefferson Davis and Uncle Ben, and now Aunt May is resting peacefully among them. May’s headstone isn’t that elaborate and it blends in with the several others in the graveyard, but a small circular icon will appear once you get close enough that will point you in the right direction. You can see the exact location of Aunt May’s grave on the map below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Remember, you have to be playing as Peter in order to interact with Aunt May’s grave. If you’re playing as Miles, you won’t see the prompt to interact with it. You can switch between the two Spider-Men at any time by swiping on the touchpad to open the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man app. Once you interact with the grave, you’ll unlock the “You Know What to Do” trophy!

While Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s trophy list is fairly straightforward — there are a lot of bases and outposts to clear — there are a few trophies that require you to visit unmarked locations throughout New York. You’ll need to round the bases at the Big Apple Ballers Stadium, for example, so keep an eye out for any landmarks that catch your eye when swinging through the city.