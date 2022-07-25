Who Are John Doe and Jane Doe in Roblox?

In Roblox, John Doe and Jane Doe are officially considered test accounts that were created by David Baszucki and Erik Cassel, two Roblox CEOs during that time. In the test files, the two accounts are listed as user/2 and user/3 in the player’s list. Baszucki and Cassel created the two characters almost 20 years ago on June 25, 2005. Though they were created then, John and Jane wouldn’t be officially in the game until Feb. 27, 2006. Here is everything we know about John Doe and Jane Doe in Roblox.

Who are John and Jane Doe in Roblox?

The two characters were often used in the past as NPCs that were taken control of by administrators. In real life, John Doe and Jane Doe are placeholder names for those who have not been identified by police investigations.

Since Feb. 27, the John and Jane Doe accounts have not been officially active. They have both appeared to accept friends and badges at one time. But many suspect this is the work of hackers getting into these accounts. Others say it was because of bugs from Roblox’s web clients and servers.

The development team at Roblox has since removed all friends and badges from the two accounts.

Now, the Roblox team sometimes uses the accounts to hop into games and wave at other players, and check in to see if they are having fun. However, they are not used to access or ban other players’ accounts.

Rumors swirled around that in 2017 that John and Jane Doe would be hacked and start rummaging around in the game, messing with key aspects of the experience. However, the leads were false and Roblox released its own statement summarising what had occurred and eventually debunked the entire myth.

As for overall issues of hacking, we strongly recommend you enable two-factor authentication when possible, in and out of Roblox. Also, be sure to never give your password to anyone, ever. Check out Roblox’s official post on how to stay safe and keep your Roblox account secure.

Once your account is safe, try out Project Slayers and see if you can become a Slayer.

Roblox is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, iOS, and Android.