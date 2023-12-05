Who is the Actress That Plays Lucia in GTA 6?

Image: Rockstar Games

The first Grand Theft Auto VI trailer focuses heavily on Lucia, the first-ever female protagonist in the series. Fans are dying to know who plays her, but in typical Rockstar Games fashion, there’s not a lot of concrete info out there right now.

While the PS2-era GTA games had star-studded casts with the likes of Ray Liotta and Samuel L. Jackson) Rockstar Games tends to avoid casting big-name actors for their modern projects, choosing unknowns instead for their major roles. Roger Clark didn’t have an extensive filmography before being cast as Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2, just as Michael Hollick had no major roles before playing Niko Bellic in Grand Theft Auto IV.

GTA fans thought they had discovered Lucia’s actress before the game’s first trailer was released, but it turns out that might not be the case. Alexandra C. Echavarri was rumored to be the actress who played Lucia because of her likeness and heritage, but she recently addressed the rumors herself.

Does Alexandra Echavarri Play Lucia in GTA 6?

While Echavarri has worked with Rockstar Games, she’s not playing Lucia in Grand Theft Auto VI. A recent post on her Instagram account finally revealed the secret role she had in one of Rockstar’s projects.

Alexandra C. Echavarri voices the Warehouse Boss, Lupe, in Grand Theft Auto Online. The comments on the post asked her about any potential involvement in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game, but she quickly denied those rumors saying “I am NOT in GTA VI.”

With the Echavarri rumor shut down, fans now have no idea who’s playing Lucia in GTA 6. Rockstar is incredibly tight-lipped about things like this, especially so long before the game is actually out, so it’ll likely be a long time before we receive official confirmation. Plus, since the developer rarely uses popular voice actors for its main cast, it’ll be difficult for fans to match Jason and Lucia’s voices to their favorite performers before launch.

Grand Theft Auto VI is slated to launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S sometime in 2025, and more trailers will be released throughout 2024 as we get closer to the launch window. PC fans will unfortunately have to wait before they can get their hands on the game, however, as Rockstar is doing yet another staggered launch and catering to console players first.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2023