Xbox Announces Games With Gold for September 2021

Today Microsoft has announced the September 2021 Games With Gold that both Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ulitmate members will be able to download this upcoming month at no additional cost.

Xbox One Games

Warhammer: Chaosbane is a game that takes place in a world that is ravaged by war and so full of magic. The player will be the last hope for the Empire of Man.

Players will be able to choose their own hero that represents them the most among four different character classes as they prepare for epic battles alongside four friends against the evil Chaos hordes.

Warhammer will be available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S from September 1st to September 30th.

Mulaka is an action-adventure game that is based on the indigenous culture of the Tarahumara people.

Players will be taking up the fight against a strange “foulness” that is corrupting their land. Take the helm as the local shaman, solve puzzles and fight in hand-to-hand combat as you draw upon the power of the demigods.

Mulaka will be available for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S from September 16th to October 15th.

Xbox 360 Games

Zone of the Ender HD Collection will allow players to pilot Jehuty, the Orbital Gram, as they help the Space Force defeat the Bahram forces and put an end to them.

This title is brought to you by Hideo Kojima himself, the creator of the Metal Gear Solid series. It also contains both Zone of the Ender, and Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner.

Zone of the Ender HD Collection is available for the Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S from September 1st until September 30th.

Samurai Shodown II will test the players’ skills in intense sword fights as they play as one of the 15 playable characters against the intense and sharp competition.

Samurai Showdown II is available for the Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S from September 16th until September 30th.

Xbox Games With Gold are available for both Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, games will be available to play as long as players are subscribed to either service.