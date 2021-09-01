Xbox Game Pass Announces Game Leaving in September 2021

As is the case with all subscription services, Game Pass is losing some titles this month. Xbox has just announced the list of games that will be dearly missed as they leave the subscription service during the month of September 2021.

The list of games, unfortunately, includes the fan-favorite Red Dead Online. This is Red Dead Redemption 2’s expansive multiplayer experience that takes place in the American Old West of 1899. The game follows the life of Arthur Morgan with his gang Van der Linde and their decline as they are pursued by the lawmen.

Another AAA massively loved title that is leaving Xbox Game Pass this month, is Forza Motorsport 7. The game is not only leaving the subscription service, it is leaving the Microsoft Store altogether. Players who have previously bought the game will still be able to download the game at any time.

The full list of games leaving Xbox Game Pass is as follows:

Red Dead Online, leaving on September 13th.

Company of Heroes 2, leaving on September 15th.

Forza Motorsport, leaving on September 15th.

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, leaving on September 15th.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, leaving on September 15th.

Hotshot Racing, leaving on September 15th.

Disgaea 4, leaving on September 15th.

It is worth mentioning that as games leave the service, Xbox just adds fresh new ones on a bi-weekly basis. Xbox has just today announced 8 games that are coming in the first two weeks of September including Final Fantasy XIII, Surgeon Simulator 2, Nuclear Throne, Crown Trick, Breathedge, and more. For the full list of games, check out our coverage right here.

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PCs, as well as Android and iOS devices via cloud streaming. Xbox Game Pass’ base tier costs $9.99 a month, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate that also includes Xbox Live Gold as well as EA Play costs $14.99.