Xbox Game Pass September 2023 is the Biggest Month Ever

Those using Microsoft’s subscription service are in for a good time as 2023 nears its final quarter. The month of September 2023 includes some of the biggest releases the Game Pass has ever seen, from heavy-hitters like Starfield to niche picks like Solar Ash. The company has announced its schedule for Game Pass throughout the month of September, and anyone interested will definitely want to see what’s in store.

Kicking things off with the recent addition of Gris, Microsoft’s Game Pass is gearing up for some major game releases. Starfield will come to the platform sometime around September 6 and Lies of P will arrive on September 19, both being released as part of the service’s “day-one” commitment. Solar Ash, while not a new release, will also be coming to Game Pass for the first time on September 14.

Outside of releases, the September 2023 Game Pass offers some other benefits. Those with Game Pass Ultimate can enjoy three free months of Minecraft Realms, and anyone with the Console or Ultimate subscriptions can get some Microsoft Rewards Points through playing games like Human Fall Flat and Among Us. Not all news involves additions, however, as major titles like Danganronpa V3 and Civilization 6 will be leaving the platform on September 15.

Outside of what Microsoft has highlighted, Payday 3 will also be coming as a day-one Game Pass release. Other recent titles such as Sea of Stars and Texas Chainsaw Massacre are already available through the service. It hasn’t been revealed how long these titles will stay on Game Pass for, but one can assume they’ll be up there for at least a few months after arriving. For now, those who own Game Pass are certain to be pleased with this month’s lineup — and those without a subscription might not find a better time to join than now.

- This article was updated on September 5th, 2023