Is MLB The Show 23 on Game Pass

Image: Sony Entertainment

Are you wondering if MLB The Show 23 will be on Game Pass, and when, if so? Xbox Game Pass has gotten a lot of great titles at launch, including past releases of MLB The Show since it stopped being a Sony-exclusive title. So will MLB The Show 23 follow the trend, and will you be able to play it on Xbox Game Pass? Here is everything you need to know on if MLB The Show 23 will be on Game Pass, so there are no surprises.

Will MLB The Show 23 be on Game Pass?

Yes, MLB The Show 23 will be on Xbox Game Pass on launch. However, please see the below details highlighted in bold as there are a few things you should know about how and when you can play MLB The Show 23 to avoid frustrations or unnecessarily spending money when not needed.

However, Xbox Game Pass does not include the Early Access edition of the game. To play MLB The Show 23 Early Access, you must purchase the MLB The Show 23 Xbox Game Pass Early Access Bundle. This bundle will provide you access to MLB The Show 23 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S during the game’s early access period, which starts on March 24th, 2023. Otherwise, MLB The Show 23 will be available to all Xbox Game Pass subscribers on its regularly scheduled release date of March 28th, 2023.

If you aren’t worried about playing the game four days before its official release, you won’t need to worry about paying the total price for the latest installment in the franchise, which is pretty neat. In addition, MLB The Show 23 will be available to play on the cloud starting launch day. This is extremely useful for playing on your PC instead of a console, using the Xbox app and your favorite web browser.

- This article was updated on March 21st, 2023