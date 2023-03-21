Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Are you wondering will MLB The Show 23 be on PC this year, or will you have to play on a console device again? MLB The Show players rejoiced when the game was no longer a PlayStation-exclusive title and was ported over to Xbox and Nintendo Switch devices. However, one device continued to be neglected, which made PC players sad. So then, will this be the year PC players can play MLB The Show 23 on PC?

Can You Play MLB The Show 23 on PC?

MLB The Show 23 will not be on PC this year. Unfortunately, this means that PC players cannot officially play MLB The Show 23 without using alternative methods. MLB The Show 23 will be available on the below platforms:

Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox One

Xbox Series S

Xbox Series X

However, if you are looking for an alternative method to playing MLB The Show 23 on PC, you can do so if you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. While this method provides a less-than-desirable experience, it will still allow you to play MLB The Show 23 on your PC.

Here are the steps you need to take if you would like to do so:

Have an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription Install the Xbox App on your PC Launch the Xbox App on your PC Naviage to the Manu screen Select Cloud Gaming Find MLB The Show 23 Play Ball!

Remember that the latency you will experience using this method will impact your performance in areas like timing your swings. Players have reported that this isn’t a massive deal in single-player modes but is a disadvantage when attempting to play online against other players.

Good Alternative to MLB The Show 23 That You Can Play on PC

If you are looking for an MLB The Show 23 alternative since it isn’t officially ported to the PC, you should check out the Super Mega Baseball franchise, available on Steam, instead. This franchise is updated every spring, just like MLB The Show, and provides a similar playing experience that will be sure to scratch any baseball itch you have. While the graphics are a bit cartoonish, the mechanics are incredibly satisfying and will make you forget about that aspect of the game.

