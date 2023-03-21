Do Stubs Transfer from Year to Year in MLB The Show? Explained

Image: San Diego Studio

MLB The Show 2023 is right around the corner, and fans of the sport and game are ready to see how the latest installment improves over its predecessor. But with all the progress made in the 2022 version, players must wonder whether their stubs will carry over to their MLB 2023 save. Stubs are a form of in-game currency, so getting all your hard-earned money into the new game is essential. We have everything you need to know.

Can Players Transfer Stubs from Year to Year in MLB The Show?

Unfortunately, stubs will not carry over year to year for MLB The Show games. This is unfortunate, especially if you are a player looking forward to the newest addition to the series and have a bunch of stubs on hand that have yet to be spent.

Related: MLB The Show 22 Stub Farming: Best Ways to Earn Stub Fast.

It is recommended to go ahead and spend all of your Stubs on as many card packs as you can in the year you are playing—even though these cards will also not transfer over. It is still fun to see what you get in these packs and a great way to reward yourself for all your hard work. You never know, you might find that you enjoy the year you are currently playing more than the upcoming 2023 version and won’t feel disappointed that you can’t transfer all those stubs.

All in all, if you move onto the upcoming MLB The Show 2023, you can rest assured that Stubs will still be available in the game. It may be a pain to start from scratch, but it will be well worth it for all the new additions the game has to offer. Players can then use these stubs to purchase new players, equipment, and more.

Besides the new features mentioned above, MLB the Show 2023 is looking to improve quality of life for the series by including rule changes to the game and reworked gameplay to make it feel perfect on the new-gen consoles.

- This article was updated on March 21st, 2023