MLB The Show 22 Stub Farming: Best Ways to Earn Stubs Fast

If you’re looking to get ahead in MLB The Show 22, you’ll need to get your hands on some Stubs. Stubs are your general way to purchase new items for your character, so that way you’ll be able to get new equipment as you make your way up through the ranks and into the Major Leagues. However, they can be hard to come by, and some pieces of equipment are going to cost a fair amount of Stubs to get your hands on them.

However, there are a few different ways that you can cheat the system a little bit, and get your hands on a fair amount of Stubs in a short period. Let’s dive into these methods, and see what you can do to start making some extra Stubs quickly!

MLB The Show 22 – How To Get Stubs Quickly

Since Stubs are one of the most important ways to make money, learning the market for what people are buying is a great way to flip some cards that you don’t have a use for and make some extra money in the game.

Especially if you pre-ordered the game, or ordered the MVP or Digital Deluxe package, you’ll get a few extra packs to open for no cost, giving you a bit of an advantage right off of the bat. Since some of the cards that you get are exclusive the preordering, these cards will start to rocket in value, allowing you to sell them off to those that are wanting to get their hands on them. Certain cards can go for over 100,000 Stubs, giving you a big advantage to start your career right.

Almost all of the methods available are likening this act to playing the market, in a sense. Looking into the market to see who is popular, see who is selling for the most, and offer your cards up will allow you to start making some extra stubs quickly. As players raise and lower in value with how they perform in real life, it will be interesting to see how much a card could be worth in the future, as well.

If you’re in dire need of stubs right now, you’ll be able to follow along with either of these two methods and get your hands on a large number of stubs quickly. Otherwise, you could play the long game, see how players play during the real season and watch the value of your cards fluctuate as you study the market and start making killer deals.

MLB The Show 22 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.