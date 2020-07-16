Xbox Game Pass has been one of the best deals in gaming for some time now, especially if you joined via any of the specials that saw the price plummet by a significant amount. And yet Microsoft keeps adding to the subscription service which acts as a sort of Netflix for gaming. And now that comparison is even more apt as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will soon receive xCloud game streaming for free.

Starting in September anyone in a supported country who subscribes to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be able to start streaming their Xbox games via the new xCloud service. This will be added at no additional charge, so if you already unlocked months or years of the service you’ll get xCloud for just as long without paying anything more than you already have.

“With cloud gaming in Game Pass Ultimate, you will be able to play over 100 Xbox Game Pass titles on your phone or tablet,” reads the announcement. “And because Xbox Live connects across devices, you can play along with the nearly 100 million Xbox Live players around the world. So when Halo Infinite launches, you and your friends can play together and immerse yourselves in the Halo universe as Master Chief—anywhere you go and across devices.”

If you’re unfamiliar with the service, xCloud is Microsoft’s foray into the game streaming environment. Seen by many as one of the best available, xCloud will let you play any supported game on any supported device. So all those Xbox and PC games you get through Game Pass can be played on your phone, tablet, or less capable PC without worry of lower performance. Input latency has been the only concern expressed by testers and Microsoft seems to have worked some magic there to make it barely perceptable. We’ll all get a chance to check it out once the feature is deployed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in September.