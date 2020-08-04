Xbox Game Pass Ultimate xCloud Features Detailed – Release Date and Games List

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers already get a pretty good deal for their $14.99 a month. With access to hundreds of games across Xbox One and Windows 10 PC, the service has quickly become known as one of the best values in video games. But it’s about to get a big new feature with the inclusion of Microsoft’s xCloud at no additional charge. We knew this was coming for a little while now, but today’s announcement includes the official release date and an idea of what games will be included. xCloud will be added to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on September 15th with over 100 titles supported across tons of devices.

What is xCloud?

In case you haven’t been following the development of Microsoft’s well regarded streaming system, xCloud allows players to enjoy their Xbox and PC games on mobile devices such as phones and tablets. Basically, whether it runs on your personal hardware or within the cloud, you can take your games with you wherever you go. Say you want to play some Halo: The Master Chief Collection but aren’t near your Xbox. Through Project xCloud you can jump right in from your smartphone device.

What Games, Devices, and Regions are Included?

Microsoft hasn’t released a full list of games offered to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers through xCloud, but it’s a lot. We’ve put together a list of all the supported games, which is less than the promised 100 titles at this time but the list should grow the closer we get to September 15th. And you can play all of them through xCloud if you’re in the 22 supported regions. These include: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

To play them you’ll need a supported device though. Currently Android is the only confirmed OS to support xCloud for its September 15th launch on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. iPhone and other devices might come later, but we’ll have to wait and see. Once you get it up and running on your Android phone or tablet you will also have a large selection of controllers to choose from.

Along with Xbox One controllers, xCloud games will also support the PS4 controller along with many third-party devices. Microsoft is teaming up with manufacturers for the Designed for Xbox line of mobile accessories. Controllers and add-ons from Razer, PowerA, 8BitDo, and NACON will all work and enhance the experience of your xCloud games. Phone clips, headsets, and controllers will all be available.