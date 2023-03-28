Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition Switch OLED: Release Date, Accessories, Price, Case, and More

Image: Nintendo

At the end of a gameplay video posted by Nintendo on March 23, 2023, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition Switch OLED was revealed with a release date. This came alongside a display of the many new features players will discover in the new game.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition Switch OLED Release Date and Price

Although we will have to wait until May 12, 2023 to play The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the game’s Switch OLED will be out sooner than that. If you watch through the end of the gameplay video, the Tears of the Kingdom OLED is given an April 28, 2023 release date at the very end. While you can currently pre-order the game, the console is not up for pre-order at this time. Once it is released you will be able to pick it up for $359.99

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition Switch OLED Accessories

Joy-Cons, Dock, and System

Image: Nintendo

The new OLED features a white dock with gold accents — embellished with the winged Triforce. Alongside the console and dock, you will have gold Joy-Cons with white circle designs on the right controller, and a green block that’s broken up by gold lines toward the top on the left controller. The buttons and joysticks are in the usual black. On the backside of the OLED system is a subtle matte black design of overlapping circles.

Pro Controller

Image: Nintendo

On May 12, 2023, in addition to the release of the game players can also pick up the Tears of the Kingdom Edition Pro Controller. It is a mostly black controller with one white handle and gold and matte black designs including inscriptions, circles, and the Triforce with no additional design on the back. When it is released, it will cost $74.99.

Case

Image: Nintendo

The same designs featured on the Pro Controller will also be found on the Nintendo Switch Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition Carrying Case. However, the other side displays a new design featuring what looks like inscriptions and glyphs. This case will fit the OLED system as well as the regular Nintendo Switch console. On the back

- This article was updated on March 28th, 2023