A father-of-four went to the doctor for what he thought were minor ailments, ended up killing him eight months later

Jon Hough, a 47-year-old father of four from Liverpool, passed away on March 24 last year, just eight months after receiving a terminal stage four cancer diagnosis. As detailed by LADbible, his widow Jemma has spoken publicly about the couple’s experience and the rare disease that took his life with virtually no warning.

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The diagnosis was carcinoma of unknown primary, or CUP, a condition in which malignant cells are found throughout the body but the site of origin cannot be identified. Jon had not displayed any of the warning signs typically associated with serious illness. In the months before the discovery, he had been playing golf and football regularly, and the couple had no reason to suspect anything beyond routine health concerns.

“He wasn’t old, we didn’t expect it and we didn’t have any signs,” Jemma said. Jon had begun gaining weight and experiencing stomach pain in March 2024, but because he had no prior major health problems, the couple assumed he simply needed dietary changes. Blood and stool tests came back normal, briefly pointing toward a food intolerance as the likely explanation.

The cancer had already spread by the time it was found

A scan later revealed fluid on his stomach. Doctors initially told the couple that cancer was very unlikely, but an endoscopy and biopsy led to a referral, and in July 2024 Jon received confirmation that he had terminal cancer. A PET scan identified it as stage four cancer of unknown primary, believed to be centered around his stomach.

Man died eight months after getting terminal cancer diagnosis despite ‘having no signs’ https://t.co/G1qBg4w2F7 pic.twitter.com/WIzo8j8Zmf — LADbible (@ladbible) April 29, 2026

CUP presents a particular challenge because the primary tumor may be too small to detect, or the body’s immune system may have already altered the original site. Because the origin is unknown, diagnosis requires a range of tests including blood chemistry studies, CT scans, and biopsies to determine the most appropriate course of treatment. There is no standard staging system for CUP since the cancer has usually spread by the time it is found. Treatment options, which can include surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, and hormone therapy, are generally planned around where the cancer has spread and what cell types are involved. Sudden health tragedies without prior warning have drawn wider attention of late, including a Texas college runner’s sudden death during what appeared to be a routine race.

Jemma described the moment the news was delivered as “a surreal moment,” saying that seeing Jon broken in that instant caused her to shift immediately into a supportive role. Doctors told the couple his prognosis would depend heavily on how he responded to chemotherapy, noting it could extend his life considerably or offer only weeks. Jon began chemotherapy shortly after and initially responded well, with Jemma describing the early effects as “magic juice.”

The improvement did not hold. Jon soon developed severe nausea and vomiting, and was required to carry a device that continuously delivered anti-sickness medication. The physical burden on stage four patients during treatment was also evident in the case of a stage 4 cancer patient at Costco who carried an oxygen tank and sterile medical instruments while shopping with his wife, resulting in a disputed confrontation with a store employee. By January of last year, Jemma said Jon had mentally checked out, and the following month doctors confirmed the chemotherapy was no longer working.

Jon spent his final weeks at the Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Bedfordshire before dying in March 2025. His body was donated for medical research and training at Nottingham University Hospital.

Jemma is now navigating life as a widow and single parent. She said the experience has fundamentally changed her perspective, and she lives by the mantra that “life is for living.” “We’ve got to take all those opportunities,” she said. “I’m fortunate enough to have time now, and I want to make sure that I do good with it and enjoy it.”

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