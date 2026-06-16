RFK Jr.’s sister says he once caught a snake one-handed while holding his infant son, then released it into a pool full of children

Kerry Kennedy recently shared a story about her brother, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., involving him releasing a snake into a pool full of children. The account came out during a CNN interview where she discussed her brother’s background and his current role as Secretary of Health and Human Services.

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The incident took place years ago at a birthday party for Kerry Kennedy’s daughter. She explained that she had spotted a snake in her garden and called her brother, who lived nearby. He arrived with his infant son, Aidan, in one arm and a pillowcase in the other, and according to Kerry Kennedy, he managed to catch the snake and secure it in the pillowcase while still holding his child. She noted, “So, that was a little scary.”

Things escalated once he reached the party. Kerry Kennedy described how he walked over to the children and reached into the bag. She said, “And the snake was just chomping on his hand, and he pulled out the snake to show the kids.” He then placed a vole into the pillowcase with the snake, causing the children to scream out of fear for the small animal, and continued reaching into the bag as the snake bit him several more times.

RFK Jr.’s lifelong relationship with animals has drawn both admiration and concern from those close to him

The encounter did not end at the birthday party. Kerry Kennedy later joined her brother at his home, where children were playing in a swimming pool. She stated, “There were tons of kids in the swimming pool, and he released this snake that had chomped on his hand into the swimming pool.”

Kerry Kennedy described her brother’s relationship with animals and nature as complicated. While she expressed gratitude for the time he spent teaching her about frogs, salamanders, and wildlife when they were younger, she said there was always another side to his behavior. She also mentioned that he gave her a crow and a hawk during their childhood, which she said helped her learn a great deal about the natural world.

Kerry Kennedy says her brother, RFK Jr., once grabbed a snake while holding his infant son, stuffed it into a bag, then put a vole in the bag in front of children, causing them to scream, before releasing the snake into a swimming pool full of children.pic.twitter.com/osPQi5Drch — Acyn (@Acyn) June 15, 2026

The interview also touched on other reports about his history with animals. These include a recent video in which he wrangled two black racer snakes while his wife, Cheryl Hines, asked him to stop. Other claims brought up during the interview include reports that he left a dead bear in Central Park and allegations that he cut off the anatomy of a road-killed raccoon.

Kennedy has faced scrutiny in his role as HHS Secretary as well, including his response to a hantavirus outbreak he said was under control. According to Mediaite, Kerry Kennedy has openly opposed her brother’s political career, including his previous independent presidential bid and his current position in the government. She has also publicly criticized his stance on vaccines.

Kennedy has drawn public attention on other fronts too, including a stolen diary that revealed personal details about his private life. Her recent comments offer a look into his long-standing connection with animals and nature, which she says has been a part of his life since childhood.

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