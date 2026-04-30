The DEA just issued a warning about a drug so strong that a speck smaller than a grain of salt can kill you, and it has now reached 42 states

The Drug Enforcement Administration has issued an urgent public warning as carfentanil, a potent synthetic opioid, is now present in 42 states and Washington, D.C. The substance is approximately 10,000 times stronger than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl. As detailed by UNILAD, just 0.2 milligrams of carfentanil, an amount smaller than a grain of salt, can prove fatal.

Recommended Videos

The drug is primarily used by veterinarians to tranquilize large animals like elephants but is increasingly making its way into illicit drug markets across the country. Data from 2024 shows it contributed to 413 overdose deaths. As of May 2025, the drug had been identified in 37 states, and that number has since climbed to 42 states.

Experts are particularly alarmed by the shift in the drug landscape. While overdose deaths and fentanyl seizures have seen a decline over the last two years, the resurgence of carfentanil is creating a new, lethal threat. Intelligence suggests that traffickers in Mexico may be using the substance to boost the potency of weakened fentanyl supplies, especially as regulations on fentanyl precursors have tightened elsewhere.

Even first responders are at serious risk from this drug

The DEA has warned that carfentanil poses a serious risk to first responders, medical personnel, and laboratory staff who might come into contact with it, amid broader concerns about officer safety in the line of duty, including cases where law enforcement is targeted through deception. The drug appears in various forms, including powder, tablets, patches, sprays, and on blotter paper. Some of these forms can be absorbed through the skin or accidentally inhaled.

A chemical tranquilizer 100 times more potent than fentanyl and 10,000 times stronger than morphine is rapidly spreading through the US drug supply https://t.co/NLj8BfrG55 🔗 pic.twitter.com/AdKFmghdyC — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) April 28, 2026

Frank Tarentino, the DEA’s chief of operations for its northeast region, described the situation as “extremely frightening,” noting that substance-dependent people seeking opioids on the street are often unaware that carfentanil is even present in what they are purchasing. Because the substance is so potent, even tiny variations in the amount can lead to an immediate and fatal overdose. Dr. Hawre Jalal, a professor of health economics at the University of Ottawa, emphasized that the potency makes it nearly impossible for users to gauge the risk they are taking.

Standard life-saving measures may not be enough to reverse an overdose when carfentanil is involved. Naloxone, the medication commonly used to treat opioid overdoses, may prove ineffective, with experts noting that multiple high doses might be required, if it works at all.

Michael Nalewaja, a 36-year-old electrician from Alaska, died in November 2025 after unknowingly taking a mixture of fentanyl and carfentanil that he and a friend may have mistaken for cocaine, one of several recent cases where individuals were fatally exposed to a substance they did not know they had consumed, including a Tennessee infant killed by a family dog that had never previously shown aggression. His mother, Kelley Nalewaja, has since become an advocate for legislative and judicial change. The DEA’s laboratory identifications of the drug surged to 1,400 in 2025, a significant jump from just 54 in 2022.

Law enforcement agencies are working to track how carfentanil is reaching the public. The DEA Los Angeles Field Division seized 628,000 pills containing the substance in October, and a separate operation in Washington state resulted in the seizure of over 50,000 counterfeit pills. The extreme potency of carfentanil allows traffickers to supply more product with less material, driving its spread through the illicit drug trade.

Anyone seeking help can contact American Addiction Centers for confidential advice at (313) 209-9137 at any time, or visit their website for further support.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy