‘A bullet right there’: Trump described Iranian protesters being shot between the eyes to a room full of children at a White House event

President Donald Trump gave a graphic description of Iranian protesters being shot “between the eyes” by snipers at a White House event in front of a room full of children. The moment stunned many people and raised serious questions about his judgment in sharing such violent details with young people.

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Trump was speaking at an event to announce the return of the presidential fitness exam. The crowd included children, reporters, and some professional athletes. But instead of talking about fitness or health, Trump went off topic and started talking about the war with Iran, while the children in the room looked visibly bored.

“They don’t have any guns,” Trump said, according to The Independent, surrounded by the kids. “You can have 200,000 people protesting and have five or six sick people with guns, and when they start shooting them right between the eyes, and you see a guy fall, and another one fall, and you have no guns.” Trump also claimed that Iranian snipers had killed 42,000 unarmed protesters, though it is not clear whether this figure is accurate.

Trump’s White House remarks to children also touched on transgender rights and a U.S. Navy vessel incident

At the same event, Trump also brought up a story about the U.S. military intercepting a vessel that tried to break through the blockade the Trump administration has placed around the Strait of Hormuz. He turned to golfer Gary Player, who was standing behind him, and repeated his claim that a single shot from a U.S. Navy ship to the vessel’s engine was enough to disable it.

The children at the event were also subjected to a short speech from Trump about transgender rights and “men in women’s sports.” This was not an unusual pattern for Trump, who often brings up his favorite talking points at events not related to those topics.

Trump, surrounded by kids: "You can have 200,000 people protesting and have five or six people with guns, and when they start shooting them right between the eyes … a woman dropped dead with a bullet right there." pic.twitter.com/tU6ANylyoA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 5, 2026

In fact, Trump has also made headlines recently for posting AI images of himself on social media late at night. But Tuesday marked the first time this kind of off-topic ranting happened in front of a crowd of children.

Meanwhile, tensions between the U.S. and Iran have been rising for several months. The U.S. has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports, and Iran has responded with a series of attacks on U.S. and Israeli targets.

Adding to the confusion, Trump recently admitted not knowing where U.S. weapons sent to arm Iranian protesters actually ended up. The United Arab Emirates has also come under Iranian missile and drone attacks, with the country’s defense ministry saying its air defenses were responding to the strikes.

Both sides have said they are open to talks, but so far, no real progress has been made toward a peaceful resolution. The situation remains uncertain, with military and diplomatic moves continuing on both sides.

Back at the White House event, the children in the room had come to hear about a fitness program, not graphic stories about war. The fact that Trump chose to describe violent deaths in detail, including people being shot between the eyes, in front of young children drew widespread attention and criticism from those who heard about it.

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