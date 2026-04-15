A former CIA director said the 25th Amendment was written with people like Trump in mind, and the person now asking the same question is Alex Jones

Former CIA Director John Brennan has called on Americans to prepare for “very, very troubling times,” invoking the 25th Amendment in a pointed statement about Donald Trump’s fitness for office. Brennan, who led the CIA from 2013 to 2017, spoke with Ali Velshi on MSNBC, where he cited what he described as Trump’s “ignorance” and “compulsive lying” as serious concerns, particularly given the president’s control over the country’s nuclear capabilities. The story gained traction when reported by UNILAD.

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Brennan stated that the 25th Amendment was specifically drafted with individuals like Trump in mind. His comments come amid a string of notable actions from the president, including posting and then deleting an AI-generated image of himself that many interpreted as depicting him as Jesus Christ, calling Pope Leo “weak” following the pontiff’s statements on the Iran war, and making remarks that Iranians are “only alive to negotiate.”

Brennan has also directly contradicted Trump’s stated justification for the US war on Iran, which began on February 28. He said flatly that “Iran didn’t post an imminent threat,” a position that aligns with what senators who received classified briefings also concluded after reviewing the intelligence.

The person now raising the same question is not someone anyone expected

What makes the 25th Amendment discussion unusual is who else has joined it. Alex Jones, during his InfoWars broadcast on Monday, asked his audience, “How do we 25th Amendment his ass?” Jones, who spent years promoting Trump and MAGA, has been among the conservative figures publicly breaking with the president over the Iran war. The public fallout between Trump and his former allies, including Jones, has been extensively documented, with Jones threatening on air to go after Trump and warning he would “politically throw the president down the reactor shaft.” Trump, for his part, dismissed Jones and other critics as having a “low IQ.”

VIDEO – John Brennan: ‘The 25th Amendment Was Written with Donald Trump in Mind’ @JohnBrennan @AliVelshi https://t.co/AAgwMOrRDH — Grabien (@GrabienMedia) April 11, 2026

So what does the 25th Amendment actually require? Section 4, the provision being discussed, allows the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or a body designated by Congress to transmit a written declaration to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House stating that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. If that declaration is submitted, the Vice President assumes the role of Acting President immediately.

If the President then sends his own written declaration asserting that “no inability exists,” he would normally resume his powers. However, if the Vice President and a majority of the Cabinet submit another declaration within four days disagreeing, Congress must then decide the matter. Congress would have 48 hours to convene if not already in session, and would need a two-thirds vote in both Houses within 21 days to keep the Vice President in place as Acting President. If that threshold is not reached, the President resumes his powers and duties.

The practical bar for invoking Section 4 against Trump is extremely high. It would require JD Vance and a majority of the Cabinet to act in concert, followed by a two-thirds vote in both chambers of Congress. Given Trump’s political support within his own administration and among congressional allies, legal scholars and political analysts broadly agree that the mechanism, while constitutionally available, would face near-insurmountable political obstacles in the current environment. The White House did not respond to requests for comment.

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