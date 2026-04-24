An alleged affair, a DHS firing, and a husband with a public fetish weren’t enough. Kristi Noem just handed the media another controversy

Kristi Noem is once again in the spotlight, this time over her continued stay at a waterfront Coast Guard commandant’s house on a Washington, D.C. military base, even though she was fired as Homeland Security secretary. This is on top of her already long list of controversies, including an alleged affair with Corey Lewandowski, her DHS firing, and her husband’s so-called “Bimbofication” fetish becoming public knowledge.

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Noem, 54, has been living in the house since last August. She claimed she needed the protection because of threats she had received. But seven weeks after being fired on March 5, she is still living there.

According to The Daily Beast, the house is normally reserved for the Coast Guard commandant, a position currently held by Admiral Kevin Lunday. Lunday has reportedly told associates that he plans to move into the commandant’s residence soon, which would also allow Vice Commandant Thomas G. Allan Jr. to move into the neighboring home, which is nearly identical to the one Noem is currently occupying.

Noem’s claim that she pays rent for the house is being seriously questioned

Noem’s stay at the house has raised questions, especially about whether she is actually paying for it. During her testimony on Capitol Hill last month, Noem said, “I rent that facility. I rent where I stay and pay personal dollars to do that.” However, The Washington Post reported last year that she was living there rent-free, a claim that Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin has also made publicly.

A black Suburban SUV typically used by Noem was spotted parked outside the house earlier this week, and U.S. Coast Guard officials have reportedly seen her on the base in recent days. Security concerns have followed Noem for some time.

Kristi Noem appears to have made herself quite at home in the waterfront Coast Guard commandant’s house.https://t.co/MNg0mjZf2S — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 24, 2026

In one notable incident, a thief stole Noem’s purse near her Secret Service agents and a judge later handed down his sentence. Noem’s representative did not respond to a request for comment, and the White House, DHS, State Department, and Lewandowski were also contacted for comment but did not respond.

The controversy comes as Noem now serves in a new role as “Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas,” a position that was reportedly created by President Donald Trump to keep her out of a Senate run.

Corey Lewandowski, 52, her alleged paramour, has also been living at the Coast Guard house, according to reports, despite being married and having been removed from the Trump administration. There is more to this story than meets the eye – what Lewandowski was really trying to cover up was revealed by three DHS insiders, shedding new light on his role in the controversy.

Lewandowski’s lawyer attempted to play down the situation, stating that “scores of people have visited Ms. Noem at the house in a business capacity.” Noem is still occupying the waterfront house on a D.C. military base despite being fired from her Cabinet position, and it remains unclear when, or whether, she plans to leave.

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