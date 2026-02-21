A scheduled performance at the Trump-Kennedy Center’s outdoor ice rink was abruptly canceled last Friday after what officials described as a “toxic chemical” was poured onto the ice. The incident came to light through Fox News, which reported the substance caused severe damage across the arena’s surface.

Officials said the vandalism was discovered early Friday morning, with a brown-black liquid spread widely across the rink. Images from the scene showed what appeared to be a gallon-sized milk container left behind, indicating the liquid may have been dumped from it.

Trump-Kennedy Center leadership described the incident as a calculated attack on the venue, not a protest, and said the damage forced an immediate change to that night’s programming. The center said it is focused on completing repairs quickly so scheduled events can continue.

Trump-Kennedy Center leadership said the incident amounted to vandalism that destroyed the outdoor arena and left the facility with no choice but to cancel the planned performance. Roma Daravi, the center’s vice president of public relations, said the venue was working to complete repairs so programming could resume the following day, and the center has provided video footage to authorities as part of an ongoing investigation, as separate policy disputes like peace board meeting chaos have continued to draw attention.

"TARGETED ATTACK": Mysterious substance found on ice of Trump-Kennedy Center outdoor rink forces cancellation of event as authorities investigate vandalism.https://t.co/y8MBtFt35V — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 21, 2026

The canceled performance was scheduled for the Montreal-based skating company Le Patin Libre. Center leadership said violence would not be tolerated and emphasized that those responsible would be held accountable.

Authorities have not publicly identified a suspect or disclosed a motive. The exact chemical has not been publicly identified, though officials said it was toxic, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The vandalism occurred as the Trump-Kennedy Center undergoes a broader transformation tied to governance and branding changes. In December 2025, the board of trustees voted unanimously to rename the facility “The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts,” and Trump was subsequently elected chairman of the board.

The center is also moving toward a major restoration and modernization project. Congress appropriated $257 million for renovation work as part of President Trump’s “One, Big, Beautiful Bill,” funding intended to address roughly $250 million in deferred maintenance that accumulated over decades. The complex, which opened in 1971, has faced financial strain and structural deterioration, and the center has announced plans for a temporary closure beginning July 4 to begin the work, amid continuing national political flashpoints including Eileen Gu interview remarks.

Daravi said the center remains focused on pursuing accountability for the damage and restoring the outdoor rink so scheduled programming can continue. Authorities have not announced any arrests or additional details about the substance involved.

