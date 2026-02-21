Trump threatened to decertify Canadian planes over Gulfstream dispute, then Canada made a move no one expected

Canada has moved to approve two Gulfstream jet models after President Donald Trump publicly threatened major trade action over what he said were stalled certifications. The latest development was detailed by Bloomberg, which reported that Canada’s aviation regulator issued Type Certificates for the Gulfstream GVII-G500 and GVII-G600 on February 15.

Type Certificates are the formal sign-off that an aircraft meets Canada’s airworthiness standards, clearing the models for operation under Canadian rules. For Gulfstream, a unit of General Dynamics Corp., the approvals represent progress in a dispute that had quickly escalated into a political flashpoint. The move also signals that Transport Canada’s process is continuing even as the issue draws attention from both governments.

Trump had raised the issue in January, accusing Canada of “wrongfully, illegally, and steadfastly” refusing to certify four Gulfstream models: the G500, G600, G700, and G800. He warned that if Canada did not approve all four, he would impose a 50% tariff on Canadian-made aircraft, and he also threatened additional measures tied to the certification fight.

Canada advances approvals amid tariff threats

While the G500 and G600 now have Type Certificates, the remaining two aircraft referenced in Trump’s comments still appear unresolved. Transport Canada’s website continues to list the G700 and G800 as pending, and Canada’s Minister of Transport’s office has said discussions are still underway with the Federal Aviation Administration on those models. The dispute has played out alongside other high-profile legal and policy clashes in the U.S., including the Zuckerberg’s Meta smart glasses trial.

Canada’s aviation regulator issued certificates for some Gulfstream jet models after President Donald Trump complained the country had “refused” to greenlight the aircraft and threatened tariffs and other measures in retaliation https://t.co/01ypdeEGnx — Bloomberg (@business) February 20, 2026

Trump’s threats extended beyond tariffs. He said he would “de-certify” planes made in Canada until Gulfstream was “fully certified,” language that raised the stakes for Canadian manufacturers with heavy reliance on the U.S. market. The warning specifically included aircraft produced by Bombardier Inc., a Montreal-based company whose business is closely tied to American buyers of private jets. Any disruption to certification status for Canadian-made planes would risk limiting access to the company’s largest market.

Canadian officials responded by emphasizing the independence of the country’s certification system. The day after Trump’s initial post, Canadian Industry Minister Melanie Joly said the certification process for Gulfstream’s jets was “well underway” and stressed that Canada does not politicize aircraft approvals. The response framed the issue as a regulatory matter rather than a concession to political pressure, even as Trump’s comments suggested he viewed certification as leverage in a broader trade fight.

For now, the approvals cover only two of the four Gulfstream models Trump highlighted, leaving the G700 and G800 to be addressed through the ongoing regulator-to-regulator discussions. The episode has also landed amid heightened tensions around Trump-related government actions, including the DOJ Trump banner dispute, but Transport Canada’s current listings indicate the remaining certifications are still in progress.

