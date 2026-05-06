DC’s police chief just announced 13 officers could be fired for faking crime stats, and the ranks of those implicated go all the way to the top

Washington D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department is navigating a major internal shake-up after interim police chief Jeffery Carroll announced on May 5 that 13 officers are facing potential termination. The proposed discipline follows an internal investigation into allegations that crime statistics were manipulated to minimize the perceived seriousness of criminal activity in the city.

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As detailed by the Washington Post, the situation involves high-ranking officials, including captains and commanders, who have been placed on administrative leave while the department processes the fallout from these findings. Carroll addressed the matter at a news conference, confirming the investigation stemmed from a referral by the U.S. attorney’s office in D.C.

While Carroll did not disclose specific details about the misconduct, he stated: “There were allegations of misconduct that were made, and based on those allegations, members were investigated, and the outcome is related to these individuals.” Despite the gravity of the findings, Carroll maintained confidence in the crime numbers currently used by the department, noting they are relied upon daily to guide deployment decisions across the city.

The investigation traces back to years of alleged pressure from the top

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform previously released an interim staff report titled “Leadership Breakdown: How D.C.’s Police Chief Undermined Crime Data Accuracy,” as documented by the committee. The report detailed how former police chief Pamela A. Smith allegedly pressured district commanders to manipulate data to maintain the appearance of low crime rates. Testimony from commanders across all seven patrol districts described a department culture marked by fear, intimidation, and retaliation, which the committee said contributed to declining morale and the departure of experienced personnel.

DC Police Quietly Terminate Officials Over Crime Stat Manipulation: REPORT: 'Violent crime is not being accurately documented.' https://t.co/WsqTbNWpXj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 5, 2026

Smith was also accused of berating commanders for reporting rising crime figures and carrying out retaliatory transfers and demotions against those who did not comply. Commanders were frequently pressured to apply lesser, intermediate charges that are not publicly reported, effectively suppressing the true scale of serious crime. Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, whose panel has also been active on separate government accountability investigations, said in a statement that the department’s investigation was “a step in the right direction,” adding: “But make no mistake: these terminations are a direct result of the House Oversight Committee’s work exposing dangerous efforts by local MPD leaders to artificially lower crime statistics.”

Personnel changes are already being implemented to stabilize the department. Former Fourth District commander Nikki Lavenhouse has been promoted to assistant chief of Patrol Services South, while Commander David Hong has moved into Lavenhouse’s former role and Commander Christopher Dorsey has been appointed to lead the Second District. Carroll noted that Dorsey and Hong have already begun meeting with community members to build on progress in their respective districts.

These appointments follow the placement of several high-ranking officials on administrative leave, including Assistant Chief of Patrol Services South LaShay Makal and Second District commander Tatjana Savoy. They join Assistant Chief for Patrol Operations Andre Wright and former Third District commander Michael Pulliam, who were already sidelined over alleged involvement in the data manipulation scheme. The moves reflect a broader pattern of accountability concerns around law enforcement data practices, amid ongoing San Jose police surveillance lawsuit raising parallel questions about how police departments handle sensitive public data.

The path forward for the 13 officers facing termination will not be quick. They are entitled to defend themselves through the department’s formal disciplinary process, which can be lengthy and may involve arbitration that could take years to resolve.

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