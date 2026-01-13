Donald Trump just hit nations doing business with Iran with a sweeping new trade war order that is ‘final and conclusive’

President Trump just dropped a massive economic hammer, threatening to impose a staggering 25 percent tariff on any country that dares to keep doing business with Iran, as per The Hill. This sweeping new mandate is a direct response to Tehran’s violent crackdown on the growing anti-government protests that have rocked the nation in recent weeks.

The president made it crystal clear that this order is going into effect right away. He announced the policy in a post on Truth Social, leaving no room for negotiation or confusion about the scope. “Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This Order is final and conclusive,” President Trump stated.

This huge percentage is going to make a lot of global supply chains think twice. If you’re a country that relies heavily on US trade but also maintains ties with Iran, you’re suddenly facing a massive economic decision. This kind of decisive action shows just how seriously the administration views the human rights situation unfolding there.

The protests challenging Iran’s theocracy have been gaining significant traction, but the regime has been forcefully tamping down on the demonstrations

The numbers coming out of the region are absolutely heartbreaking. Activists estimate that 538 people have died related to the protests, and a shocking 10,600 others have been detained, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Human Right Activists News Agency. On top of that, the regime has ramped up its digital blackout, which is more bad news for the protestors there.

Before announcing the tariffs, President Trump told reporters that Iran was starting to cross a red line in how its leadership was cracking down on the protests. However, here’s where things get complicated and frankly, a bit surprising: the president also mentioned that Iran had reached out to him and a meeting is currently being set up.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the administration is definitely keeping all its options open, stressing that diplomacy is always the preferred first step for the president. “I think one thing President Trump is very good at is always keeping all of his options on the table,” Leavitt said. “Airstrikes would be of the many, many options that are on the table for the commander in chief. Diplomacy is always the first option for the president.”

She also touched upon the mixed signals coming from Tehran, noting that the administration has received private messages that are “quite differently” from the public statements being made by the Iranian regime. “I think the president has an interest in exploring those messages,” she continued. “However with that said, the president has shown he’s unafraid to use military options if and when deemed necessary. Nobody knows that better than Iran.”

