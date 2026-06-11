Elon Musk is under fire again, and this time it’s for stoking anti-immigrant riots across the Atlantic

Elon Musk is facing significant backlash for his recent activity on X, as critics argue his posts are actively fueling anti-immigrant riots across Northern Ireland. The situation in Belfast reached a boiling point during a second night of unrest, where masked individuals targeted homes and vehicles in a violent search for immigrants.

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This chaos follows the stabbing of a local man named Stephen Ogilvie, who remains in a coma after suffering severe injuries to his face, neck, and the loss of one eye. While Hadi Alodid, a 30-year-old Sudanese man, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to the stabbing, the violence in the streets continues to escalate.

The government has been quick to condemn the behavior, with Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn describing the scenes as “racist thuggery.” The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed that 12 officers were injured during the Wednesday riots, leading to 16 arrests. Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson made it clear that while peaceful protest is a part of a democratic society, what is currently happening on the streets bears no resemblance to that. He noted that everyone with influence needs to step up and help get the thugs off the streets.

Amidst this turmoil, Musk has become a central figure in the debate

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has used his massive platform to repeatedly post content that critics say supports and encourages the rioters. On Wednesday, Musk dismissed accusations that he was spreading hatred, writing, “Murderous migrants beheading innocent people in their home town is what’s making people angry, not ‘social media’!” In addition to his own comments, he has reposted content claiming that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer “hates white people” and shared an image of the stabbing suspect alongside the caption “millions must go.”

This is not the first time Musk has inserted himself into British and European politics to criticize immigration policies. He has previously shown support for Restore Britain, a political party that split from Nigel Farage’s Reform UK because it felt the original party’s stance on immigration was not extreme enough. Furthermore, Musk frequently shares messages from Tommy Robinson, a far-right activist and convicted fraudster with a history of five jail terms.

British politicians say Elon Musk helped incite racist violence in Belfast by urging his base into the streets shortly before rioters attacked immigrant neighborhoods in the city.https://t.co/oRC1F8bFIz — Truthout (@truthout) June 10, 2026

The reaction from political leaders has been harsh. Michelle O’Neill, the first minister of Northern Ireland, explicitly pointed to “the Elon Musks of this world,” stating that they are “sitting right comfy in their homes, orchestrating hate and tension.” Labour Party Chair Anna Turley expressed similar frustration during an interview on August 8, saying, “It’s appalling.” She added that anyone seeking to exploit a situation like this for a political agenda is doing damage, noting that families and children have been forced to flee their homes due to the violence.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has also addressed the unrest, though he did not mention Musk by name. He condemned those who encouraged the violence online, criticizing individuals who are “trying to interfere in our democracy and seeking to stir up division on our streets.” A spokesperson for the government reinforced this stance on August 8, stating that they “will not tolerate platforms being used to spread violence.”

The disconnect between the rhetoric online and the reality on the ground is striking. Johanne Devlin Trew, a specialist in migration and diaspora at Ulster University, explained that while some protesters may have sincere grievances, they are being stoked by some of the wealthiest people on the planet. Trew pointed out that the facts regarding migration in Northern Ireland do not align with the narrative being pushed by agitators.

According to official figures, only 3.4% of people in Northern Ireland are from a minority ethnic group, which is significantly lower than the 18.3% found in England and Wales, or the 42% in the United States. Trew emphasized that migration to Northern Ireland is well below the United Kingdom average.

Meanwhile, the family of the stabbing victim, Stephen Ogilvie, has made a plea for calm. They have asked the public not to use the attack for political gain or as a justification for violence, while also highlighting the “valuable contribution” that migrants make to society. Despite the police stating that the stabbing is not believed to be terrorism, the graphic nature of the video has allowed it to spread widely on social media, further inflaming tensions.

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