Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna allegedly tipped off a MAGA influencer that Trump would pick Vance, then he placed a winning bet on Polymarket

The Wall Street Journal reports that Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna allegedly shared non-public information about President Donald Trump selecting JD Vance as his running mate, which reportedly led to a winning bet on the prediction platform Polymarket. Federal regulators are currently investigating potential insider political betting connected to the matter.

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The allegations center on a lunch held in the summer of 2024 at Stovall House in Tampa. During that gathering, Luna allegedly mentioned she knew Trump would pick Vance as his running mate. Reports indicate she later told influencer Rogan O’Handley, known online as DC Draino, that she had given him the information, and teased him for not betting more money on the outcome.

According to The Independent, both Luna and O’Handley have strongly denied the claims. In a statement to the press, Luna said, “I am honored the WSJ thinks I am telepathic but unfortunately I am not,” and said she remains committed to fighting insider trading.

A pattern of alleged insider betting is putting Washington’s prediction market activity under federal scrutiny

A spokesperson for Luna added that she has filed a criminal complaint with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, alleging that someone submitted a false report to the agency about the matter. O’Handley also rejected the allegations, saying, “Any suggestion that I traded on confidential information or discussed doing so is inaccurate,” and added that he was not aware of any federal investigation involving himself.

WSJ: Congresswoman Ann Paulina Luna (R-FL) told people in the summer of 2024 that she tipped off Rogan O’Handley aka “DC Draino” that Trump would pick Vance for VP so that he could make a winning bet on Polymarket, which he did:https://t.co/XRuhIZRFvQ pic.twitter.com/gAhGDWm1dl — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) July 18, 2026

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is currently investigating the matter as prediction markets like Polymarket continue to face scrutiny. Critics have long argued that these platforms could enable corruption, particularly because users are able to trade anonymously.

The White House has also dealt with a separate but related case among its own staff. Teleprompter operator Gabriel Perez was placed on unpaid administrative leave after he was accused of winning over $100,000 by betting on the specific content of President Trump’s speeches.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Perez is cooperating with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and said Trump views the situation as “deeply unfortunate and frankly a disgrace.” This can lead to Trump’s family adjusting plans, as Trump Jr kept the Bahamas guest list under 50 people.

Earlier in 2024, the White House issued warnings to staff members about using non-public information for betting purposes. That warning came after reports that three anonymous accounts on Polymarket earned more than $600,000 by correctly predicting the timing of a ceasefire in the Iran war. Similar suspicious betting activity has also led to federal charges against a former Google engineer known as Alpharaccoon.

Donald Trump Jr. serves as an advisor to both Polymarket and Kalshi, and his venture capital firm is also an investor in Polymarket. He has not been accused of any wrongdoing related to these specific trades. Polymarket has said it works to identify and prosecute illegal or unusual activity on its platform.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s investigation into the Luna allegations is ongoing. Luna’s office maintains she had no involvement in any insider betting activity and has taken the step of filing her own complaint with the agency.

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