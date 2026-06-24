Interior Department puts up fencing around Reflecting Pool, and says it’s to prevent ‘vandalism by leftist activists’

The Interior Department moved quickly on Tuesday to install fencing around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, The Hill reported. This security measure comes as officials respond to a series of reports detailing ongoing vandalism at the historic site.

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While this type of fencing is typically reserved for Fourth of July celebrations to ensure public safety, the department decided to move up the schedule this year. An Interior Department spokesperson explained the reasoning behind the early installation, stating, “With the increase in vandalism by leftist activists, the fencing is going up earlier than originally planned to ensure no more damage is done to this historic site.”

Beyond the physical barriers, onlookers observed officials deploying advanced technology around the area. According to a report from TMZ, the setup includes AI surveillance cameras equipped with real-time tracking, intrusion detection, and high-definition monitoring capabilities. The system also integrates strobe lights, automated spotlights, and a loud, talk-down horn speaker. Despite these visible upgrades, the Interior Department and the National Park Service have not provided further comments or responses to inquiries regarding these specific security measures.

The climate surrounding the Reflecting Pool has become increasingly tense following claims made by President Trump

He has publicly accused individuals of pouring chemicals into the water, which he says resulted in an algae bloom. This caused the water to shift to a green color shortly after the administration completed millions of dollars in renovation efforts.

The president also alleged that a 350-foot gash was carved into the pool using a “very sharp knife or razors.” A dead duckling was discovered floating in the water over the weekend, joining two other deceased ducklings found near the monument following these claims of vandalism.

Crews are installing fencing around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool following repeated incidents of tampering and unauthorized activity at the site. pic.twitter.com/IhkBgh18dA — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 23, 2026

The legal fallout from these incidents is already underway. Five individuals have been arrested in connection to the reports of property damage. Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, indicated that her office intends to pursue further prosecutions.

Among those arrested is 67-year-old former Olympian David Hearn, who faces misdemeanor charges for allegedly vandalizing the pool. His legal team maintains that the situation has been misunderstood. During an appearance on MS NOW, Hearn’s attorney, Norm Eisen, stated, “It’s not a federal crime to touch water.” The National Park Service continues to lead the investigation into the defacement of government property, an offense that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The administration has made significant financial commitments to the site, spending nearly $15 million on the Reflecting Pool alone. These funds were used to repair leaks and repaint the surface blue. However, the combination of the massive algae bloom and issues with peeling paint has forced the government to reconsider the current state of the monument.

President Trump signaled on social media late Saturday that the pool will likely need to be drained. He wrote, “We met with contractors today, will probably be forced to release and drain much of the water in order to do the necessary repairs, but will have them done as quickly as possible.”

This focus on the Reflecting Pool is part of a broader initiative by the president to renovate and maintain monuments across Washington, D.C. Trump has stated that his administration has cleaned and beautified more than 45 monuments and memorials, 28 statues, and 22 fountains.

During a recent appearance on Fox News’s “The Sunday Briefing,” Pirro emphasized the administration’s stance on the matter. She told host Peter Doocy, “Anyone who is in a position of vandalizing or attempting to vandalize the Reflecting Pool will face the criminal justice system in D.C.” She added that while several citations have already been issued, the government is prepared to escalate charges if more serious substances are used to damage the water or the structure.

Earlier this month, the numbers “86 47” were found etched into the grass near the pool just days before the president’s 80th birthday. Trump has characterized this phrase as a death threat, interpreting the number “86” as slang for “kill.” He has frequently drawn connections between these incidents, suggesting a pattern of behavior aimed at undermining the administration’s work.

On Friday, the president expressed his frustration by saying, “No different than the chemicals that were used on the National Mall, they used something similar in the Reflecting Pool to try to destroy and demean our beautiful work.”

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