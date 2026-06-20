Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani cancels a US trip after Trump told an Italian outlet Meloni ‘begged’ him for a photo at the G7

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that he is canceling his planned trip to the United States. The decision follows comments made by President Donald Trump about Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Recommended Videos

Trump made the remarks in an interview with the Italian outlet La7 TV. He claimed that Meloni had begged him for a photograph at the G7 summit in France. During the interview, Trump said, “She begged me to take a picture with her. She wanted a picture with me so badly. I wouldn’t have taken it, but I felt sorry for her.” Tajani called the claims offensive.

Because of the cancellation, CNN reports that Tajani will no longer meet with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The Italy-US Business, Investment, Science and Innovation Forum, which had been scheduled to take place in Miami, has also been called off.

Tajani’s canceled trip was set to include a meeting with Rubio and a business forum in Miami

Prime Minister Meloni responded to the situation in a video posted on X. She denied Trump’s version of events. “Donald Trump’s statements are completely fabricated. I’m frankly shocked. I don’t know why the president of the United States behaves this way towards his own allies, and it’s not the first time it’s happened,” she said.

Meloni added, “But you must remember one thing: Italy and I never beg.” She also said it is a shame that the President does not show the same level of determination when dealing with the enemies of the West or the United States. Her comments drew quick backing, with one prominent Republican siding with Meloni over Trump on this dispute.

Le gravi e offensive parole del Presidente Trump nei confronti del Presidente del Consiglio Giorgia Meloni offendono tutta l’Italia. Per questo motivo ho deciso di annullare la mia visita negli Stati Uniti prevista per i prossimi 21 e 22 giugno. — Antonio Tajani (@Antonio_Tajani) June 19, 2026

CNN points out that the disagreement marks a sharp decline in a relationship that was once seen as strong. Meloni was the only European leader to attend Trump’s second inauguration, but their partnership has grown more strained since then.

Io e l’Italia non imploriamo mai. pic.twitter.com/sTpKlqWB67 — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) June 19, 2026

Some of the tension comes from disagreements over international conflicts. In an interview with NBC News, Trump repeated his criticism of Meloni. He said, “I don’t want her as a fan because she was not there, along with the NATO group, having to do with the Strait,” an apparent reference to the conflict with Iran.

This follows an earlier dispute from earlier this year, when Meloni called Trump’s criticism of Pope Leo XIV unacceptable, around the same time she made a separate decision that shifted Italy’s defense ties with Israel.

Trump and Meloni have previously found common ground on issues such as national sovereignty and immigration policy. Trump has often praised Meloni in the past, which stood in contrast to his more hostile approach toward other European leaders.

The State Department had planned for the meeting between Rubio and Tajani to focus on critical minerals and economic security, but those plans are now on hold. As of now, neither the White House nor the State Department has commented further on the matter.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy