‘Trump lies constantly’: Greene sides with Italian PM Meloni after Trump claimed she ‘begged’ him for a photo

Former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has publicly sided with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, marking a significant break from her previous support for President Trump, The Hill reported. The Georgia Republican took to social media on Friday to express her belief in the Italian leader, stating clearly, “I believe @GiorgiaMeloni, she’s great!” She followed it up with, “Trump lies. Constantly.”

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This reaction follows a sharp escalation in tensions between the White House and the Italian government. Prime Minister Meloni recently shared a video response addressing claims made by President Trump regarding their interaction at the Group of Seven summit in France.

During an interview with Italy’s La7 TV channel, the president claimed that the Italian leader had approached him for a photograph. According to the translation provided by the network, the president stated, “She’s probably happy I talked to her. I didn’t have to talk to her.” He further alleged, “She begged me to take a picture with her. She wanted a picture with me so ​badly. I wouldn’t have taken it, but I felt sorry for her.”

Prime Minister Meloni did not hold back in her rebuttal

In her video response, PM Meloni declared, “There is one thing he must remember: Neither I nor Italy ever beg.” She characterized the president’s version of events as completely fabricated and noted that she was astounded by his behavior. Addressing the broader implications of these remarks, she said, “I do not know why the president of the United States behaves this way toward his allies — it is certainly not the first time this has happened.”

She also expressed disappointment regarding the president’s diplomatic priorities, noting, “I can only say it is regrettable that he does not show the same determination against the enemies of the West and the United States — against leaderships with whom he actually proves to be much more accommodating.”

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni has accused Donald Trump of making up a claim that she 'begged' him to have a picture taken together.



The two were at the G7 meeting in France and had been filmed speaking at several points.



Read more: https://t.co/kx7yHLAwyF pic.twitter.com/mzM612CGt8 — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 19, 2026

The fallout from these comments has already impacted diplomatic schedules. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced the cancellation of his planned visit to the United States, which was originally set for June 21 and June 22. In a public statement regarding the cancellation, Tajani wrote, “The serious and offensive words of President Trump towards Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offend all of Italy. For this reason, I have decided to cancel my visit to the United States scheduled for the next 21 and 22 June.”

This friction appears to be the culmination of a cooling relationship between the two nations, which began to sour during the ongoing war in Iran. Prime Minister Meloni had previously raised concerns regarding a lethal strike on an Iranian school and took a stand in defense of the Vatican when it criticized the conflict. These actions seemingly drew the ire of the president, who has previously lashed out at both the Italian government and the pope over their positions on the war.

For Marjorie Taylor Greene, this public disagreement with the president is part of a growing pattern of criticism. Her once-close political alliance with the president has shifted as she has voiced concerns over his handling of various issues, including his involvement in foreign conflicts and the release of the Epstein files.

Just last week, she expressed frustration with the president’s rhetoric on foreign policy during an appearance on television. She pointed out the contradiction between his current claims and his past campaign promises, noting that many have shared video evidence of the president previously declaring that he would avoid new wars.

“After that interview came out and he’s on record claiming he never said that he wouldn’t go to war, no more foreign wars, you know, people rolled out video after video of him saying on the campaign trail, just like I heard him say personally so many times as I campaigned with him, where he said, ‘No more foreign wars, I will end war. I will bring world peace.’ He said that over and over again,” she explained.

The situation remains tense as the international community watches how the administration will navigate this diplomatic rift. While the president previously held a unique rapport with the Italian leader, often praising her, the current climate suggests a much more difficult path forward for U.S. and Italian relations.

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