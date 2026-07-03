Latest poll shows nearly 1 in 3 Americans would vote for a democratic socialist, but it’s far outweighed by the ones who won’t

The latest data shows that nearly 1 in 3 Americans are now open to supporting a democratic socialist in an election. According to a new poll from The Economist and YouGov, 29 percent of respondents said they would be willing to cast their ballot for a democratic socialist. In contrast, 45 percent said they wouldn’t, and 26 percent remained unsure.

Recommended Videos

This polling was conducted June 26-29, featuring 1,606 respondents with a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points. The survey also touched on how people view socialism as an ideology. The results show that 32 percent of respondents see socialism in a very favorable or somewhat favorable light, while 39 percent view it in a somewhat unfavorable or very unfavorable light, with 29 percent of people expressing uncertainty.

The movement has been marked by democratic socialist victories in places like New York, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and Colorado. A major development in this trend includes the recent primary win in Colorado, where 29-year-old democratic socialist Melat Kiros defeated 15-term incumbent Rep. Diana DeGette. Kiros, who was not even born when DeGette first started serving in Washington, managed to secure the win with the backing of the Democratic Socialists of America and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The movement has certainly gained steam recently

When the race was called at 10:30 PM EDT, Kiros led by roughly 4 points with 78 percent of the vote tallied. This win adds to the momentum seen in New York, where the movement has seen a rise in prominence, especially since the election of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani last year.

The anti-establishment mood is having a real impact on primary results. Even in races where the candidate was not a self-described socialist, like the Colorado gubernatorial primary, incumbents faced significant challenges. State Attorney General Phil Weiser defeated Sen. Michael Bennet, tapping into voter frustration with Washington, D.C. incumbents.

When I look at the recent progressive victories in Colorado and elsewhere, and the successful organizing campaigns sprouting up across the country, I believe we may be on the brink of the political revolution we have been fighting for. pic.twitter.com/gBRG2Jxu2q — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 2, 2026

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who ushered in the modern movement with his 2016 presidential campaign, has been vocal about these shifts. On the social platform X, he wrote, “When I look at the recent progressive victories in Colorado and elsewhere, and the successful organizing campaigns sprouting up across the country, I believe we may be on the brink of the political revolution we have been fighting for.” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also stands as one of the most well-known figures within this political framework.

These results are already causing ripples in the broader political conversation. Republicans are actively using these primary outcomes to frame the Democratic Party as being pulled too far to the left. Mike Marinella, a spokesperson for the House Republican campaign arm, stated, “The socialist takeover of the Democrat Party is no longer confined to deep-blue strongholds. The radicals are taking over battleground districts, putting must-win seats out of reach for Democrats and sinking their chances of flipping the House.”

While the movement is gaining ground, it is not without its controversies. Kiros, for instance, previously penned a letter to U.S. law firms criticizing the idea that calling for the elimination of Israel or criticizing the country’s government was antisemitic. This position has been a point of contention within the party. Despite these internal tensions, the Democratic Socialists of America are preparing for more tests in upcoming primaries across Michigan, Wisconsin, and Florida.

As we look toward November, the focus will shift to how these results impact the fight for control of the House. Democrats need to net three seats to win the majority, and there are several competitive races on the horizon.

In Colorado’s 8th Congressional District, for example, state Rep. Manny Rutinel will face incumbent Rep. Gabe Evans in a race currently rated as a toss-up. Meanwhile, in Colorado’s 5th Congressional District, Army veteran Jessica Killin is set to challenge incumbent Rep. Jeff Crank.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy