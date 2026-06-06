Lawsuit alleges the Trump-run Kennedy Center accepted a $2 million donation from a man accused of falsely claiming to be a CIA operative

A recent lawsuit filed in California has raised new questions about the Kennedy Center. According to the Financial Times, the lawsuit alleges that the center accepted a $2 million donation from a man accused of pretending to be a CIA operative. Gaurav Srivastava, a 35-year-old investor, is accused of using the large gift to win favor with the White House during a legal dispute with his former business partner.

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The complaint, which was amended this week, was brought by sanctioned Dutch oil trader Niels Troost. Troost is currently suing Srivastava, alleging that Srivastava cheated him out of more than $43 million by falsely claiming to have ties to the CIA.

Srivastava has dismissed the legal filing as entirely false, but he has not given specific details about the donation. A spokesperson for the Kennedy Center confirmed that the center received a private donation for the space once known as the Africa Lounge. The spokesperson noted that the details are not yet finalized.

The donation comes amid wider questions about the center’s leadership

The case adds to ongoing controversies about leadership at the Kennedy Center. Since Donald Trump was elected chair of the center in February 2025, the venue has faced accusations of cronyism and poor management. Richard Grenell, who served as interim president during that time, has been at the center of these claims.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse previously alleged that the institution was being run as a slush fund for political allies. In November, Whitehouse said, “The nation’s premier arts centre is being used as a slush fund and private club for Trump’s friends and political allies.”

Grenell has consistently rejected these accusations. He has described the claims as false, partisan, and careless, and he has argued that his leadership ended a period of financial trouble at the center. Despite his defense, a federal judge recently stepped into the institution’s operations.

FT Exclusive: The Trump-run Kennedy Center accepted a $2mn donation from an alleged 'fake CIA operative' who made the gift to curry favour with the White House during a dispute with a former business partner, a lawsuit has asserted. https://t.co/ezWQPIaJle pic.twitter.com/uKHNQI8CXc — Financial Times (@FT) June 5, 2026

The judge ordered that the president’s name be removed from the building after an attempt to rebrand the venue under Trump’s name. The court also blocked plans to close the concert hall for a two-year renovation project.

Trump responded to the judge’s order to remove his name from the building. The donation from Srivastava involved an agreement to sponsor an area that was previously dedicated to African artworks. After the space was cleared of its original exhibits, a bronze plaque was installed in February. As per FT, it read, “A Tribute to America’s Intelligence Community, donated by Gaurav Srivastava.”

Reports indicate that Srivastava planned to use the lounge for a permanent exhibition honoring US intelligence agencies. He has previously claimed that recordings cited in the lawsuit, where he allegedly identifies himself as a non-official cover operative, are deepfakes.

This is not the first time the center has faced questions about its naming rights under its recent leadership. The former Russia Lounge was renamed the SyberJet Lounge after a donation from a company led by Trevor Milton. This move drew attention because Milton received an unconditional pardon from Donald Trump in March 2025, following a conviction for defrauding investors.

Srivastava has a history of making large political contributions. Records show he donated at least $1.6 million to Democratic groups and candidates during the presidency of Joe Biden, often securing photo opportunities with well-known politicians. In June 2025, he attended a performance of Les Misérables at the Kennedy Center, where he posted a photo on social media with Vice President JD Vance.

A spokesperson for the vice-president noted that Vance took photos with many of the thousands of people who attended that evening. As the legal battle continues, Srivastava has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, describing the allegations as a baseless attempt to harass him.

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