Lindsey Graham compared a Kharg Island invasion to Iwo Jima on live TV, but his own Republicans were quick to remind him how that battle ended

Senator Lindsey Graham is facing sharp criticism from within his own party after comparing a potential invasion of Iran’s Kharg Island to the World War II battle of Iwo Jima during a Fox News interview. Key Republicans have called his comments “disgusting warmongering” and said they show a “lack of respect for life.”

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According to The Daily Beast, Graham, 70, appeared on Sunday with Shannon Bream, where he pushed for President Trump to approve further military action at Kharg Island. The island, located about 20 miles off Iran’s northern Gulf coast, handles up to 95 percent of Iran’s crude oil exports. Trump has previously threatened to “wipe out” the oil infrastructure there and posted about U.S. forces “obliterating” military targets on the island on March 13.

When Bream raised public concerns about the conflict, including from some Trump supporters, Graham pushed back. “Keep it up for a few more weeks, take Kharg Island, where all of the resources they have to produce oil (are),” Graham said. “Control that island. Let this regime die on a vine.” He said he wasn’t sure if taking the island would require U.S. ground troops.

Graham’s Iwo Jima comparison ignores a battle that killed nearly 7,000 U.S. Marines

Bream then referenced an article warning of serious dangers for U.S. troops at Kharg Island, including ballistic missiles, drone attacks, petrochemical smoke, and poor logistical support. Graham dismissed the warnings, saying he was “tired of this armchair quarterbacking.” He noted that at least 13 U.S. service members have already died and praised the operation as “amazing.”

When Bream continued to push back, Graham cut her off. “No, I trust the marines, not that guy (in the publication),” he said. “I trust DOD, we got two marine expeditionary units sailing to this island. We did Iwo Jima, we can do this, my money is always on the marines.” Graham has been one of the loudest voices pushing for crippling Iran’s oil-based economy as a way to weaken the regime.

Lindsey Graham needs to be removed from the Situation Room.



I don't want to hear one word from a guy with no kids, desperately sending our sons and daughters into war on the ground in Iran. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) March 22, 2026

The Iwo Jima comparison drew immediate backlash. U.S. Marines invaded the strategic air base in February 1945. The battle lasted five weeks, resulting in nearly 7,000 Marines killed and another 20,000 wounded. Florida Republican and Air Force veteran Anna Paulina Luna responded on X: “I am deeply upset at the lack of respect for life Senator Lindsey Graham is displaying when talking about our troops. He is acting as if they are expendable cattle. This is unacceptable and dark.”

I am deeply upset at the lack of respect for life Senator Lindsey Graham is displaying when talking about our troops. He is acting as if they are expendable cattle. This is unacceptable and dark. There were over 26,000 American casualties at Iwo Jima. pic.twitter.com/EWMaVtOWX3 — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) March 22, 2026

Congresswoman Nancy Mace said Graham “needs to be removed” from the Situation Room. “I don’t want to hear one word from a guy with no kids,” Mace added. Conservative broadcaster Megyn Kelly replied “YES” to Mace’s post and “THANK YOU” to Luna’s. Tennessee Representative Tim Burchett simply noted the facts: “We lost 7000 Marines and 20,000 were wounded.”

Right-wing media figures were also critical. Conservative commentator Matt Walsh questioned why Graham had become the White House’s “top spokesman” for the war. “It’s extremely troubling that Graham has so much influence with the administration,” Walsh said, adding that Graham “clearly wants this war to continue indefinitely and doesn’t care how many Americans die in the process.”

Jack Posobiec of Turning Point USA highlighted the Iwo Jima casualty rate: “40% casualty rate. Over 80% for some units.” This comes as Graham has also admitted the U.S. has no plan for what happens after Iran’s supreme leader is removed from power.

Meanwhile, a Trump aide told Axios that a Kharg Island invasion could become necessary if the Strait of Hormuz becomes blocked. “He wants Hormuz open. If he has to take Kharg Island to make it happen, that’s going to happen. If he decides to have a coastal invasion, that’s going to happen. But that decision hasn’t been made,” the aide said.

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