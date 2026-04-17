‘The government is not telling us everything’: GOP rep drops a bombshell about UFOs, and it might not sit right with his colleagues

Representative Tim Burchett, a Republican from Tennessee, is making some serious waves by claiming that the federal government is keeping the public in the dark about what it actually knows regarding UFOs. As reported by Fox News, Burchett didn’t hold back on his skepticism regarding the level of transparency we are seeing from federal agencies.

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It’s a bold stance, especially considering he sits on the House Oversight Committee and has been consistently pushing for more disclosure on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, or UAPs. This is the term officials now prefer over the more traditional Unidentified Flying Objects.

“The truth is, is that the government is not telling us everything about what’s going on,” Burchett stated during the podcast. He went on to explain that he is convinced the objects being spotted aren’t coming from our own domestic programs, nor do they belong to the Russians or the Chinese. His reasoning is pretty straightforward: if those nations had this kind of technology, they would effectively own us.

Burchett suggested that the only other option is that these phenomena are either not of this world, or perhaps something that has been here for a while, and we just haven’t been looking in the right places

He firmly believes that some people within the government have a much clearer picture of what is going on than they are letting on. The intensity of these claims is matched by the frequency with which Burchett says he is briefed on the topic. He told Cain that he gets updates on this subject every single week. He even shared a personal anecdote about his commute to baseball practice, where he was catching some grief from others about his focus on the issue. His response to them was simple: they should have been in the SCIF with him the day before.

He argued that if people would start showing up to those meetings and looking at the actual photos and videos that federal agencies are holding, it would shut down the skepticism pretty quickly. For him, this isn’t about chasing stories of little green men or flying saucers. Instead, he views it as a matter of transparency and accountability regarding how tax dollars are being spent.

Government withholding information on UFOs from the public, GOP rep says https://t.co/En63fFLseW #FoxNews — David Ross (@PRMNDAVE) April 16, 2026

This whole topic has been gaining a lot of steam lately, especially with recent comments from former President Barack Obama. During a February appearance on Brian Tyler Cohen’s podcast, Obama was asked point-blank if aliens are real. He answered, “They’re real, but I haven’t seen them.” This quickly grabbed headlines, forcing Obama to issue a clarification on Instagram. He explained that he was just trying to keep the spirit of a speed round interview.

Obama noted that while he believes the universe is vast enough that life likely exists out there, the vast distances between solar systems make it unlikely we have been visited. He maintained that he saw no evidence of extraterrestrial contact during his time in the White House.

The situation took a political turn when President Donald Trump weighed in on Obama’s comments. Trump claimed that Obama shared classified information and that he wasn’t supposed to be doing that. Trump said, “I don’t know if they’re real or not. I can tell you, he gave classified information. He’s not supposed to be doing that – he made a big mistake. He took it out of classified information.” Trump further stated that Obama made a big mistake by suggesting aliens were real, accusing him of disclosing secrets about potential non-human visitors.

In response to the growing public curiosity, Trump has announced plans to direct the Secretary of War and other relevant departments to begin identifying and releasing government files related to UAPs, UFOs, and potential extraterrestrial life.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump described the matter as a “highly complex, but extremely interesting and important” issue. He framed this initiative as a direct response to the interest shown by the public. When Peter Doocy asked President Joe Biden about Obama’s remarks and the nature of UAPs, Biden simply redirected the question back to the former president, saying, “I would ask (Obama) again.”

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