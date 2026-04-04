Trump told the world the U.S. destroyed Iran’s military, then the Iranians responded by hitting multiple US aircrafts in a single day

Two U.S. military HH-60W helicopters were hit by Iranian fire while carrying out a search-and-rescue mission inside Iranian territory. The mission was aimed at recovering crew members from an F-15E Strike Eagle that had been shot down. A U.S. official confirmed that all service members on board the helicopters were safe, and one F-15E crew member was successfully rescued, though the fate of the second pilot remains unclear.

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According to The Hill, open-source footage shared online showed U.S. helicopters and a C-130 tanker aircraft operating over Iranian territory, including a clip of the C-130 refueling both helicopters mid-air. Another video, reportedly filmed from the ground in Iran, appeared to show one of the helicopters being shot at with small arms fire by local police as it flew across a field.

Around the same time, a U.S. Air Force A-10 Warthog also crashed near the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf, though its pilot was safely recovered. According to NBC News, the downing of the F-15E marked the first time in decades that a U.S. fighter jet had been brought down by enemy fire, and the first known loss of a U.S. combat aircraft in hostile territory since the conflict began last month.

Iran still has enough firepower to keep this war going, and the U.S. narrative is struggling to keep up

These events came less than 48 hours after President Trump told Americans that Iran’s military had been “beaten and completely decimated,” and that the U.S. and Israel “control the skies and have asserted air dominance over Iran.”

Despite a daily bombing campaign and the administration’s confident wartime messaging, Iran clearly retains meaningful military capabilities. A U.S. official and a person briefed on the matter confirmed that roughly half of Iran’s ballistic missile launchers are still intact, thousands of one-way attack drones remain in its arsenal, and multiple underground missile stockpiles have not been damaged.

BREAKING:



🇺🇸🇮🇷 Within 48 hours of Trump's claims about destroying Iranian air defenses, the following happened:



– Downed F-15 plane

– Downed A-10 plane

– Damaged F-16 plane

– Damaged Two Black Hawk helicopters pic.twitter.com/nkCUnMxsNQ — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) April 3, 2026

Iran can also still launch missiles at ships passing through regional waterways. Since President Trump’s address to the nation on Wednesday, where he praised “swift, decisive, overwhelming victories on the battlefield,” Iran has launched at least 50 ballistic missiles and over 150 drones targeting the U.S. and its allies across the Middle East.

According to NBC News, at least 16 U.S. Reaper drones have been shot down since the war began, including two this week alone. Iran’s Finance Minister has also publicly mocked Trump’s threats to bomb Iran “back to the stone ages,” further signaling that Iran is not backing down under pressure.

BREAKING: BAD FRIDAY:



– US F-15 shot down.



– An A-10 Warthog, has crashed in the Persian Gulf



– Two US rescue helicopters involved in F-15 search and rescue efforts were struck by Iranian fire.



Get us the heck out of the Middle East NOW! pic.twitter.com/9k1XUW41t2 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 3, 2026

Kelly Grieco, a senior fellow at the Stimson Center think tank, said that Iran is likely able to sustain its current rate of firing for some time, and that the country is getting better at concealing its weapons, making them harder to track.

She said, “What we’re seeing is asymmetric warfare playing out in the air and maritime space,” which includes drones, hidden missile launchers, sea mines, and small attack boats in the Strait of Hormuz. Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, acknowledged that while the U.S. has air superiority over parts of western and southern Iran, that is not the case in the east.

After defeating Iran 37 times in a row, this brilliant no-strategy war they started has now been downgraded from “regime change” to “Hey! Can anyone find our pilots? Please?🥺”



Wow. What incredible progress. Absolute geniuses. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 3, 2026

Iran’s parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf mocked President Trump on X, writing, “After defeating Iran 37 times in a row, this brilliant no-strategy war they started has now been downgraded from ‘regime change’ to ‘Hey! Can anyone find our pilots? Please?’ Wow. What incredible progress. Absolute geniuses.”

BREAKING: A second U.S. combat aircraft, an A-10 Warthog, crashed near the Strait of Hormuz.



The pilot was safely rescued.



At roughly the same time, an F-15E was shot down over Iran.



Source: NYT — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 3, 2026

The Trump administration has released only generalized data about targets and missiles, and no independent news media is embedded with U.S. forces, making it difficult for the public to assess the full picture. Trump had previously praised Iran’s new leaders as moderate and progressive, but the single condition he set for a peace deal has made any resolution feel distant.

Meanwhile, gas prices continue to rise as Iran disrupts oil flow through the Strait of Hormuz using low-cost weapons, and President Trump is reportedly frustrated with NATO members for not granting the U.S. full access to their airspace and military bases for strikes on Iran.

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