Trump’s ‘doctor’ AI image cover-up is not enough damage control, and now GOP senators are also expressing their discomfort

President Trump’s recent actions have put him at odds with yet another influential figure, this time sparking discomfort among his own party. Over the weekend, Trump lashed out at Pope Leo XIV, calling him “weak on crime” and accusing him of “catering to the Radical Left.” The president’s outburst came after the pope criticized Trump’s military actions against Iran and Venezuela, with Pope Leo urging world leaders to reject war and negotiate peace.

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Trump’s salvos against the leader of the Catholic Church got pushback from Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.), who advised Trump to “leave the church alone.” Thune’s sentiment was echoed by other Republicans, including Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), who suggested that popes and presidents should stay in their respective lanes. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) went further, stating that Trump’s attack on the pope was “inappropriate,” The Hill reported.

The growing unease among Republicans is reflected in the worsening polls for the party. With Democrats gaining ground in key states like North Carolina, Ohio, and Nebraska, GOP lawmakers are trying to distance themselves from Trump’s incendiary rhetoric. The president’s comments on Truth Social, including a threat to wipe out Iran’s civilization, have caused alarm among party members.

GOP senators are worried about the upcoming midterms and the decaying public support leading up to that

One of the most significant concerns is the potential for the conflict with Iran to drag on indefinitely. Senate Democrats plan to force another vote on an Iran war powers resolution that would require Trump to cease military action in the region. Senate Republicans have voted three times to defeat a similar resolution, but cracks are beginning to show in the party’s unity.

Sen. John Curtis (R-Utah) has taken a particularly strong stance, warning that the conflict could expand dramatically if Congress doesn’t take action. Curtis cited the War Powers Act of 1973, which limits the president’s authority after 60 days of military action. The senator expressed his concern that the conflict may last indefinitely, saying, “I think everybody is worried.”

GOP senators grow uncomfortable with Trump rhetoric, endgame for Iranhttps://t.co/aJt1p8YCMM — The Hill (@thehill) April 14, 2026

The situation is further complicated by Trump’s recent use of an AI-generated image on social media. The image depicted Trump as a Christlike figure healing a sick man, but the president claimed it was meant to show him as a doctor, highlighting his support for the Red Cross. Several Republicans, including Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) and Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.), were glad to see the image taken down.

Trump’s insistence that he thought the image was of him as a doctor raises questions about his understanding of the technology. The image was removed after it sparked outrage, with many criticizing the president for using a manipulated photo to promote himself.

Meanwhile, Pope Leo XIV has emerged as a vocal critic of the US-Israeli war on Iran. The pope has urged world leaders to reject war and negotiate peace, citing the Gospel as the basis for his appeals. In a rare direct rebuke of Trump, Pope Leo called the president’s threat to destroy Iranian civilization “truly unacceptable.”

The pope’s stance has put him at odds with Trump, who has accused him of being “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy.” Trump’s comments have sparked a backlash, with many calling for him to apologize to the pope. However, it remains to be seen whether the president will take a step back and reconsider his approach.

As the situation continues to unfold, one thing is clear: Trump’s actions have put him in a precarious position. With his party growing increasingly uneasy, it’s unclear whether he’ll be able to maintain his grip on the Republican base. The conflict with Iran is far from over, and the consequences of Trump’s actions will likely be felt for a long time to come.

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