Not the first time he called her that.

President Donald Trump criticized Fox News host Shannon Bream on Truth Social after her Sunday show featured questions about his administration that he did not like. Trump posted a lengthy message attacking Bream following her program that morning.

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During the broadcast, Bream questioned Attorney General Todd Blanche about the $1.8 billion “Anti-Weaponization” fund. She also asked why the White House ballroom project is moving forward without approval from Congress.

Trump responded with a 340-word post on Truth Social. In it, he wrote, “Watching Fox News with Shannon Bream is always like watching the Worst of Fake News CNN.”

Trump has criticized Bream before over her coverage

The Daily Beast points out that this is not the first time Trump has targeted Bream. In June, he referred to her as “Milk Toast Shannon Bream,” apparently using the term as an insult, meaning bland or weak.

Trump now lashing out at Fox host Shannon Bream calling her “Milktoast”



“Even Chris Wallace was better, and he was really bad (WHERE IS CHRIS WALLACE?). Also, she, Brett B, and others, should stop showing Fake Polls — They're just embarrassing themselves.” pic.twitter.com/wsPBKD9IJx — Acyn (@Acyn) August 17, 2026

In his latest post, Trump wrote, “I don’t know Shannon, but she always seems to pick guests, charts, and ‘polls’ that are negative, never talking about all of the incredible things that the Trump Administration has done.”

He then listed a number of claims about his administration’s achievements, including a statement that the United States is “more RESPECTED throughout the World than at any time in Memory” and a claim that he achieved “the essential Denuclearization of Iran.”

Trump also criticized Bream for interviewing what he called “hostile guests” on her show. He specifically named Fox News political analyst Juan Williams, who had described Trump as an “unpopular president” during the Sunday broadcast.

Trump went on to say, “In any event, Shannon’s ‘show’ is beyond redemption.” He added that “MAGA, which is close to 100% of the Republican Party,” understands this and predicted her ratings would begin to fall.

According to data from USTVDB, ratings for Fox News Sunday with Shannon Bream have stayed fairly steady, drawing around 1 million viewers each week. Trump acknowledged this in his post, writing, “Oh well, it couldn’t have had too much of an impact.” He then said he was heading to the Oval Office to work on more accomplishments for the country.

During the same show, Williams pointed to a Fox News poll showing Trump’s approval rating underwater, with 39 percent of Americans approving of his job performance and 61 percent disapproving.

Bream also questioned Blanche about the White House ballroom project, which has become one of Trump’s stated priorities. A court has ordered Trump to stop construction on the ballroom because Congress has not approved the project. Bream asked Blanche, “Why not just go to Congress?”

Blanche responded, “We don’t believe we have to go to Congress. We believe Congress has already given us the authority to do what we’re doing.”

This is not the first time Trump has directed personal criticism at female journalists over their questions. He has previously told CNN host Kaitlan Collins to “smile more,” called 60 Minutes correspondent Norah O’Donnell a “disgrace,” and referred to Bloomberg News correspondent Catherine Lucey as “quiet piggy.” That remark toward Lucey drew criticism, with some commentary describing it as Trump’s disgraceful attack on a female reporter.

Trump has also had tense exchanges with male reporters over pointed questions. In one Oval Office session, he told a reporter to never speak to him again after being pressed twice on the same topic.

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