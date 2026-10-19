A nine-year-old beluga whale named Cyprus passed away unexpectedly at SeaWorld San Diego. This is a tough situation because Cyprus was one of three male belugas moved to San Diego on August 22 after being rescued from a shuttered theme park called Marineland Canada in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

As reported by the NY Post, trouble started when Cyprus stopped eating two days before he died. SeaWorld said that this behavior prompted their animal care team and veterinarians to perform a medical exam immediately. An ultrasound revealed that his intestinal tract was not working normally, which suggested a serious life-threatening condition. The veterinary staff worked through the night to help him, but they could not save the whale.

Belugas have an instinctual trait that hides physical distress. This means they often mask serious health issues in the early stages, making it hard for caretakers to notice when something is wrong. SeaWorld noted that they understood the transition for these animals was significant. They knew that a full picture of their health, including issues that might have developed over time, would only come to light through continuous assessment.

Cyprus was doing well before

Before this happened, Cyprus was doing quite well. He was eating consistently, getting used to his new environment, and interacting with his trainers and the other two rescued belugas. The rescue organization stated, “Cyprus had been doing well since his arrival. He was eating consistently, acclimating to his new environment and interacting with his trainers and animal care team, along with the two other rescued belugas.”

Cyprus, a 9-year-old beluga whale that came to SeaWorld San Diego after being rescued from a closed theme park in Canada this summer, died unexpectedly. pic.twitter.com/laskHDfILz — FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) October 19, 2026

The team at SeaWorld is planning to conduct a full necropsy to figure out exactly what happened. They intend to share the findings with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It is important to know that the other two belugas who moved with him, Xavier and Jasper, are currently in stable health. They remain under close monitoring while they continue to adjust to their new surroundings.

SeaWorld shared a statement regarding the loss of the whale. “We are saddened to share that Cyprus, a nine-year-old male beluga rescued from a dire situation in Canada that came to SeaWorld San Diego on August 22, has passed away unexpectedly.”

The facility also emphasized that they remain committed to the care of the remaining animals. They stated, “Our commitment to the health, well-being and care of these belugas, like every animal we rescue, continues.”

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