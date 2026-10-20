Ecuadorian influencers José Luis and José Armando Cevallos have died at 27 after a rapid sequence of health emergencies left them both in critical condition. The brothers, who were conjoined twins, were hospitalized following a heart attack suffered by Luis. Doctors managed to stabilize him, but the situation turned tragic minutes later when Armando suffered a heart attack of his own. Both men died shortly after these events.

As reported by LADbible, the news was confirmed on the pair’s joint Instagram account earlier today. Their friend Fernando Carrillo shared the details regarding the medical timeline, and their brother, Damián, spoke about the immense grief now facing their family. Damián stated, “I have no words to describe how my parents feel.”

The twins built a massive online following by sharing their daily lives, which included everything from driving a car to skydiving. They commanded a large audience across several platforms, boasting over 60,000 followers on Instagram and maintaining a significant presence on Twitch and Kick. Their largest audience was on TikTok, where they reached more than 835,000 followers. Their bio on that platform famously read, “The sky’s the limit.”

They were open about the difficulties they faced

In April, they traveled to Colombia for specialist rehabilitation. They were open with their audience about the difficulties they faced, including their struggle to coordinate their legs. Luis once noted, “We used to drag ourselves along the floor and it was difficult because we had no coordination with our legs. There were certain moments when we cried because we wanted to walk normally on both feet.”

To improve their mobility, the brothers often used a board with wheels to move around. Their dedication to progress was evident in their final post on October 12, which showed them performing a workout routine where they were able to stand upright by using a wall for support.

This final glimpse into their lives has drawn many people to their page to share condolences. One person wrote, “May this candle never go out and guide your souls to the glory of our Eternal Father. Rest in peace.” Another user added, “I can’t believe it! I recently came across his videos, amazing story.”

The family shared a statement on Instagram four days ago that highlighted the impact the brothers had on their community. The statement said, “We sincerely thank everyone who supported them, believed in them, and was part of every achievement. Thank you for accompanying them in making their dreams a reality and for giving them so much love along the way.”

The family also reiterated the philosophy that defined the twins’ public persona. The statement concluded, “Their legacy will live on in a phrase that always represented them: ‘Where there’s a will, there’s a way, and disability is no impediment to being happy.’”

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