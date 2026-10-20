A bride says her bridesmaid split from the best man, turned down an offer to step down, then never showed up to the wedding

A bride says one of her bridesmaids promised to be at her wedding after breaking up with the best man, then stopped responding and never showed up. The bridesmaid’s name is still printed on the wedding program.

The bride shared her story in a Reddit post on r/GirlDinnerDiaries. She explained that she got engaged while her fiancé’s best friend, who was slated to be the best man, was dating Bri.

Over the years, the bride and Bri had grown close, so she asked Bri to be a bridesmaid. Bri was excited about it, the woman said, and could not wait to stand by her side.

The bride says she offered Bri more than one way out

Everything seemed fine until about five months before the wedding, when Bri and the best man broke up. The bride said she hung out with Bri after the split and let her vent. When she asked whether Bri would be comfortable seeing her ex at the wedding, Bri assured her she would be fine.

A month later, the person who planned the bridal shower said they had not heard anything from Bri. The bride assumed Bri might be busy or that bridal showers were not her thing. She texted Bri to say they missed her but did not get a response.

The bachelorette party fell on Bri’s birthday, and the bride bought a cake to celebrate. Bri did not show up, and when she finally replied, she said she felt awkward being around her ex-boyfriend.

The bride said she understood and suggested Bri could come to just the daytime activities. She also offered to let Bri step down as a bridesmaid and attend as a guest. Bri declined, saying she wanted to be there for the bride on her big day.

With about a month left until the wedding, Bri stopped replying to the bride’s texts altogether. The bride texted again to say Bri could still come as a guest and that she would love to have her there. “She had not even read my text until about 2 months after it was sent,” the bride wrote.

On the wedding day, it was clear Bri was not going to show up, so the couple adjusted the lineup and entrances. Bri’s name is still on the wedding program. Bridal party plans have fallen apart on the wedding day before, including one bridesmaid who was removed over a black dress.

The bride ended her post by saying it was odd how someone could be ready to stand by her side “and then just disappear from existence.” One commenter said Bri had every right not to take part after the breakup but could have been clearer with the bride, adding, “ghosting just sucks in general.” Another called the behavior “mostly rude and self centered,” arguing that Bri could have texted back to say she could not do it.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the bride’s account, which comes solely from her Reddit post, and Bri’s side of the story is not available. The bride said she has not heard from Bri since the wedding.

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