A bartender says a customer pointed at someone’s Tito’s soda and asked if their martini was just a shot, so he asked on camera, ‘Are you 4?’

A bartender says a customer was upset that their martini looked smaller than someone else’s Tito’s soda. Roman Vass, who posts as @romanryliee on TikTok, shared the story in a video about customers who do not know what they are ordering, and it has drawn hundreds of thousands of views.

He starts the video with a blunt observation. “People don’t know what they’re ordering. People have no clue what they’re ordering,” Vass says.

Vass shares a story about a customer who ordered an old fashioned with the cheapest whiskey available, then got annoyed because the drink lacked sweet vermouth. When Vass asked if he meant to order a Manhattan instead, the customer insisted he wanted an old fashioned.

The martini glass did not go over well

Another customer ordered a martini, which Vass served in a traditional martini glass. The customer asked if it was just a shot and pointed to someone else drinking a Tito’s soda, complaining that their drink looked much bigger. Vass did not hold back on camera, asking, “Are you 4? Are you 4 years old?” before noting that the drink held three ounces of straight liquor.

He explained the difference to the customer, who said they had no idea martinis were small drinks. Vass sarcastically offered to pour the martini into a tall glass and top it with club soda, noting that it would taste amazing.

Other bartenders in the comments shared their own stories. One described a customer who ordered a martini with no vermouth, then got upset at being served a chilled glass of gin. When the customer clarified they wanted vodka, it became a chilled glass of vodka. Another shared a story about a customer who believed she had invented her own cocktail, which she called a Tequila Gwendolina.

One bartender served a woman a virgin blackberry martini, which was just cranberry juice and syrup, and she ended up paying nearly $11 for it. Another customer complained that their extra dirty martini tasted like olives. In another story, a man tried to order a dirty vodka martini using Hendrick’s, which is a gin, and told the bartender to just do his job when corrected. Confusing drink orders have come up before in service industry videos, such as a lemonade order with no lemon.

An old fashioned, which dates back to the 1800s, contains whiskey, sugar, and Angostura bitters. A Manhattan uses the same base but swaps the sugar for sweet vermouth. The martini glass has a long stem to keep a hand from warming the drink, and its wide shape exposes the spirit to air to help bring out the flavor.

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