A video game store manager stared down rioters in France with a Goku poster behind him, and video appears to show one kicking him in the back

A video game store manager in France was kicked in the back by a rioter after trying to defend his workplace during a period of public unrest. As detailed by Bored Panda, the incident happened on October 17, when approximately 550,000 people took to the streets across France to protest the rising cost of living and conditions in public schools. While many demonstrations remained peaceful, some turned violent, leading to looting and property damage.

The manager, identified as Pierre, drew wide attention online after footage showed him standing at the entrance of a Micromania-Zing store. Dressed in a black T-shirt and track pants, Pierre stared down a group of men who appeared to be in their early 20s.

The image of him standing firm in front of a large Dragon Ball poster of Goku quickly became a talking point. Many viewers noted the resemblance between the manager and the character, with one commenter writing, “So perfectly posed next to each other.” Another added, “Now that’s what aura is.”

The gaming community stepped in after the store was looted

Despite his calm demeanor, Pierre was eventually overwhelmed. The viral clip appears to show one of the rioters kicking him in the back, knocking him to the ground. Other footage showed that the store interior had already been ransacked before the confrontation at the door.

A day later, Double Pixels, a French gaming and pop culture group, launched a crowdfunding campaign to support Pierre. Organizers Wonder and MattOverTheHedge said the gaming community would pull through when “one of its own needs it.” They encouraged people to share the fundraiser if they could not donate.

The campaign raised more than $10,000 and was scheduled to close on October 20. A photo posted on the fundraising page indicated that Pierre was aware of and supported the effort.

President Emmanuel Macron addressed the violence in a televised speech, saying, “We all feel anger and shame.” He drew a clear line between peaceful protesters and those who destroyed and looted property, declaring, “Those who destroyed must pay. Those who looted must reimburse.” The unrest has also drawn scrutiny over injuries to young protesters, including a 16-year-old who lost the use of an eye in a case where a police officer has been charged.

According to the Interior Ministry, authorities have arrested about 2,400 people in connection with the unrest. Macron said local officials could ban certain rallies, but he did not announce a state of emergency or a curfew.

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