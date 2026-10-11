A man says his friend insisted he didn’t need to repay a $65 dinner, then 2 weeks later watched him hand someone $4 and said ‘that’s crazy’

A viral video from TikTok creator Maxwellvision has sparked a big conversation about the unspoken rules of friendship and money. Maxwell shared a story about a dinner outing that went south, gaining millions of views and thousands of comments in the process.

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As reported by DailyDot, the situation started at a birthday dinner for a mutual friend. The group was having a great time until the check arrived and the birthday girl’s best friend requested separate bills. When it was time to pay, Maxwell realized his wallet was missing. He checked his phone and used an AirTag to confirm the wallet was safely at home, but that left him without a way to pay his $65 tab.

Maxwell initially tried to pay via Apple Pay, but the restaurant machine was out of service. He then turned to his friend Jack and offered to cover the cost through Zelle. Jack reportedly refused the offer and told him not to worry about it. Maxwell recalled Jack saying, “Zelle me the money? You good. You don’t gotta Zelle me nothing. How much is it? $65.00. Bro, you good.”

He thought it was a nice gesture

Maxwell took this as a gesture of friendship. He figured he would just pick up the tab for Jack the next time they went out to dinner or an event, which is a pretty standard way to handle things among friends. He assumed the debt was settled and the night ended on a high note.

@maxwellsvision why you should never ask nobody for NUN ♬ original sound – Maxwell

The trouble reportedly started two weeks later at a basketball game. After the group finished playing, a friend named Eric needed $4 in cash for a Gatorade from a machine. Maxwell happened to have the cash and handed it over. Jack witnessed the exchange and immediately confronted Maxwell, saying, “For real, bro? That’s crazy. That’s wild.”

When Maxwell asked what the issue was, Jack claimed it was weird that he was giving money to other people while still owing him for the dinner. This shocked Maxwell, who pointed out that he had offered to pay that night and Jack had explicitly told him not to worry about it.

Jack admitted he only said that to be nice but had expected payment all along. He also suggested that he would understand if Maxwell did not have the funds, which Maxwell interpreted as a jab at his financial situation.

Maxwell felt like Jack was counting favors, which he believes is not how friends operate. He said, “If I never asked you to do it. You’re offering to buy me something, that’s already put in the back of my mind that you don’t wanna get paid back. You’re like, doing me a favor. But when you ask me to pay you back, it seems like you’re counting favors. Are we homies?”

To clear the air and prevent the debt from hanging over their friendship, Maxwell pulled out his phone and sent the $65 via Zelle immediately. The comments section was flooded with support, as many people agreed that friends should generally just take turns covering costs rather than keeping a tally.

One user noted that they and their buddies don’t pay each other back, they just take turns buying stuff for everyone. Others pointed out that Jack should have been more straightforward about his expectations from the start.

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