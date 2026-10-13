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Phillip Pessar, CC BY 2.0, & PauLRivera Photography, CC BY-ND 2.0
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A Papa John’s worker left a voicemail from his personal cell asking if a customer was ‘outside of your mind’ for ordering pizza at 11 AM

Image of Abdul Haddi
Abdul Haddi
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Published: Oct 13, 2026 09:00 am

A Papa John’s delivery driver in Barboursville, West Virginia, recently decided to reach out to a customer via his personal cell phone to question their decision to place a pizza order at 11 AM. The interaction, which was captured as a visual voicemail and subsequently shared on TikTok, highlights a strange breakdown in professional customer service expectations. 

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As reported by BroBible, the recorded message, Richard says, “Hello, this is Richard again calling from Papa John’s on my personal cell, making sure you’re not outside of your mind ordering all these mediums at 11 o’clock in the morning. If you could please pick up your phone, that would be greatly appreciated.” 

The message reportedly came from a phone number with a 681 area code, which aligns with the region in West Virginia where the incident took place. The video was posted to TikTok by a user named Stove, who goes by the handle @baldlesnar. 

The voicemail was sent to someone in his local town

Although Stove shared the clip, he clarified that he was not the one who received the call. He explained that the footage was actually taken by someone else living in his local town. In his caption accompanying the post, Stove expressed his own confusion regarding the situation. 

https://www.tiktok.com/@baldlesnar/video/7693679646063234335

He wrote, “This is my local Papa John’s in Barboursville, West Virginia. It’s a little crazy that a delivery driver would even do this considering they’re already prepaid. Let’s do better and this is not my video, this is someone from my local town.”

The incident has sparked a wider conversation about the boundaries between personal and professional life for workers in the food delivery industry. While it appears that Papa John’s employees are technically allowed to use their personal phones to contact customers, many argue that it is a risky practice.

One user on Reddit noted, “I’d never give a customer my personal phone number no matter the type of industry. That is what they make things like Google Voice for.” This sentiment is shared by many who believe in maintaining a clear line between their work and their private lives. Another commenter suggested a different approach, saying, “Just block the number immediately after calling them. Problem solved.” 

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Author
Image of Abdul Haddi
Abdul Haddi
Haddi is an avid gamer and tech enthusiast who loves building PCs. Aside from gaming, he has a passion for making films and bringing stories to life. When not gaming or exploring new tech, he enjoys traveling and discovering new places.