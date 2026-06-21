A woman allegedly walked out of a Massachusetts restaurant with a takeout bag of food she never paid for

A Massachusetts restaurant is asking the public for help identifying a group of diners who allegedly left without paying their bill. As detailed by Daily Dot, the incident centers on a seven-second surveillance clip showing five people, including three women and two children, leaving the restaurant without settling their tab. The restaurant shared the clip on Instagram.

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One of the women is seen on camera carrying a takeout bag containing leftovers from the meal. The group’s identities have not been confirmed, and the restaurant’s search for those involved remained active as of June 20, 2026. The footage has not been independently verified beyond what the restaurant has shared.

Restaurant staff reviewed the footage after noticing the unpaid tab and released it publicly in hopes of identifying the group. The clip has since spread widely after being reposted across social media. No local authorities have announced charges in connection with the incident.

The video drew attention to a wider pattern of unpaid dining tabs

Comments on the post included racially charged remarks directed at the diners, who are Black, though no data has linked dine-and-dash incidents to any particular demographic group. An Independent report cited in the discussion found that one in 20 diners admitted to walking out without paying, a statistic that included no racial breakdown.

The same report found that a quarter of people who dine and dash do so because they grew frustrated waiting for the check after finishing their meal. Other recent cases have drawn similar attention online, including a North Carolina dine-and-dash scheme that left viewers wondering whether restaurants will start requiring payment upfront.

Walking out on a bill falls under Massachusetts’ legal definition of theft of services, according to the Boston Criminal Defense Lawyers site. The law defines the offense as knowingly obtaining services available only for compensation through deception, force or threats, and it treats leaving without paying as evidence the services were obtained by deception. Depending on the value involved, the offense can be charged as a misdemeanor or a felony, and prosecutors must prove intent to avoid payment beyond a reasonable doubt.

Other dine-and-dash disputes have escalated further, including a case at Dallas Fort Worth Airport in which a diner was taken into police custody after disputing an unpaid tab. Legal experts note that people can sometimes face charges for genuinely forgetting to pay or misunderstanding a payment arrangement, which is why legal counsel is often recommended in these cases.

As of June 20, 2026, no charges had been filed and the search for the individuals shown in the footage remained active.

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