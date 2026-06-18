A woman says she ‘jumped timelines’ after the air smelled like 2008, and she’s convinced something bigger shifted to cause it

It feels like something has shifted lately, and plenty of people have noticed the air outside smells different or the colors around them seem more vivid. TikTok creator @spiceoflifevlogs recently shared her own experience with this, saying she felt like she had jumped timelines. As detailed by BroBible, she explained that she was trying to describe the feeling of the air to her husband and father in law, and they both looked at her like she was crazy.

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The TikToker said the inspiration for her video came from another comment she read, which described a breeze that smelled like a fresh spring day back in 2008. Many users are pointing toward the weather as a primary indicator of the change, noting that after years of swampy, unpredictable Aprils and extreme heat waves, this year has featured a more traditional, slow inclining spring.

The observations extend beyond the weather. People are reporting a range of bizarre discrepancies, from colors appearing more pronounced to a sense that the Earth itself is healthier, with some claiming clouds look normal again or that they are experiencing deja vu more frequently. One creator said a DVD of the movie She’s the Man reappeared in her DVD book without anyone in her house touching it, while another said a crop top they threw away in November mysteriously showed up in their laundry months later.

A massive segment of the online community is convinced that a timeline shift is at play, and the popular theory circulating on TikTok points to the Large Hadron Collider at CERN

Some believe the recent conclusion of certain tests at the facility marked the end of the previous timeline, effectively ushering in this new one. This isn’t the first time the internet has pointed toward CERN when things feel off, with some users instead tracing the supposed divergence back to the events of September 11, 2001, a debate that echoes other recent online disputes over manufactured shortfalls, including one involving the amount of liquid in a Starbucks Venti.

@spiceoflifevlogs This is all for fun & discussion! Let me know if you’ve experienced anything weird in the last few days. This is all opinion based, I am not making any statement of fact or claiming anything to be true, this is just a personal theory ;) #timeline #timelinejump #cern #timewarp #dejavu ♬ original sound – spiceoflifevlogs

The scientific community has pushed back on the timeline theory. Dr. Clara Nellist, a particle physicist and TikTok user, posted a video in January 2026 explaining that the collisions happening at the Large Hadron Collider occur naturally in the atmosphere all the time, citing CERN’s own research. Earth is constantly bombarded by high energy cosmic rays from outer space, some reaching energies far higher than anything produced in a lab, creating showers of secondary particles like pions and muons.

Nellist said nature is already doing what CERN does, just in a more uncontrolled way, and added that this is the only timeline available, so people who want to live in a good one have to put in the work themselves, a grounded take that contrasts with online excitement over unrelated viral moments, such as two soccer fans getting paid to sit inside a glass cube in Times Square.

Despite the scientific explanation, online fascination with the perceived shift remains strong. Some commenters report hearing birds chirping at unusual hours, while others claim certain products have reverted to earlier designs, effectively ending what they call the Mandela Effect. Other users have noted that while the feeling of the world may have shifted, prices at the store have not dropped back to 2000s levels.

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